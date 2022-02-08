“Power of the Dog” leads the Oscar race with 12 nominations

Bloomberg — Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, with “Power of the Dog,” a western from Netflix Inc. (NFLX) starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, leading the nominations. with 12.

The film is up for best picture and best director for Jane Campion, among other categories. Netflix has never won an Oscar for best picture.

Warner Bros.’ “Dune” follows closely with 10 nominations, while Walt Disney Co.’s (DIS) “West Side Story” and Focus Features’ “Belfast” each received seven, according to a statement. of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Another Netflix movie that could have a big night next month is “Don’t Look Up,” a dark comedy about a comet flying toward Earth that stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. The film earned four nominations, including best picture and original screenplay.

Other well-known films with multiple nominations include Warner Bros.’s “King Richard, starring Will Smith, and Disney’s “Charm.”

The academy again waived requirements that nominated films be shown in theaters due to the pandemic. This year’s award show will air on March 27.

