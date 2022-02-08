Everything seems to indicate that the relationship between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian is getting stronger. In a recent interview, the comedian finally made things official by referring to the businesswoman as his “girlfriend.” We share all the details with you.

Pete Davidson Officially Calls Kim Kardashian His ‘Girlfriend’

After nearly three months of dating, Pete Davidson has made things official, publicly referring to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time. the star of Saturday night Live he put a label on their relationship while discussing how he handles his private life during an interview with People.

“I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or anything like that. So most of my daily life is getting in cars and going to a set. Or, if I’m away, I stay with my friends or chill with my girlfriend”Davidson said.

Despite being photographed almost every time he goes out, Pete shrugged off the stress of being the center of attention, saying his growing fame has little impact on his day-to-day life. “Every once in a while someone yells at you, or it can be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts. But other than that, it’s pretty good. It’s not horrible. It could be much worse.”said the comedian.

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

In mid-November, several US media outlets confirmed that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were officially dating.after weeks of romance rumors and nine months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children.

Since going public with their romance, the couple have been seen on a plethora of outings.including a pizza date in Los Angeles and a trip to the movies in Staten Island, New York, where Pete was born. They even took a romantic trip to the Bahamas together on New Years.

In January, a source close to Kim told AND! News that she and Pete were “very much in love with each other” and that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has fallen head over heels for the comedian. “She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is. She’s doing things she hasn’t done in years and he’s exposing her to all kinds of different dates.”said the source.