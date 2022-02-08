‘Perro’ Bermúdez considers that the failure of JJ Macías in Getafe helped him to know that it is difficult to transcend in Europe

The TUDN chronicler and analyst considers that JJ has the skills to overcome what he experienced in Getafe

Some analysts consider that José Juan Macías has realized that it is not easy to emulate the achievements they achieved Hugo Sánchez or Rafael Márquez in Europeso he must return to Chivas to demonstrate his quality in Clausura 2022.

The narrator and analyst, Enrique Bermúdez from TUDN, thinks that the Guadalajara striker will have to change his attitude, although he considers that he has the strength to learn from bad experience that he had in the football of the Old Continent.

“He has the maturity and strength to overcome Getafe, which was a failure for a player who had a mentality of succeeding and going far. He was talking about he wanted to be like Hugo or Rafa Márquez and he saw that it is not that easy”, he declared in Line 4.

The ‘Perro’ highlighted that the controversial personality of ‘Hugol’ helped him stand out and become, according to him, the best Mexican soccer player in history: “Hugo told me ‘they criticized me for my ego, if it hadn’t been for that ego I don’t get to get what I got’. His self-confidence, his conviction He was made by the best soccer player on the Mexican planet and little Rafa Márquez.

When will José Juan Macías debut with Chivas?

The Guadalajara striker will not be available for this Wednesday’s match against FC Juárez due to the fact that he will present the missing medical exams, so it will be analyzed if he is in physical condition to be eligible in the duel against Tigres next Saturday.