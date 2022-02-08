Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, fifth couple nominated for an Oscar in the same year: meet the other four

The 94th. edition of the Oscar awards will have an important Spanish representation. This Tuesday the Hollywood Academy announced the nominees and language has not been a barrier for Spanish cinema to receive international applause.

Penélope Cruz has received a nomination for Best actress for his role in Parallel Mothers, that she shares with Jessica Chastain (Tammy Faye’s eyes)Olivia Coleman (The dark daughter)Kristen Stewart (Spencers) and Nicole Kidman (Be the Ricardos).

Her role, as a single mother who wants to open the mass grave in which her family was buried during the Civil War, has led her to win the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival and the award for best actress according to the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

That same group has awarded Parallel Mothers with the award for the best soundtrack, composed by Alberto Iglesiasa regular contributor to Pedro Almodovar which also received this Tuesday the Oscar Nomination for Best Original Score for the same film.

Javier Bardem is nominated in the category of Best Leading Actor for his work in be the Ricardos with Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog)Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!)Will Smith (The Williams Method) and Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth).

Pe and Bardem are already Oscar winners

Whether they get the recognition or not this year, both Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem They have already won an Oscar. The Madrilenian took it as Best Supporting Actress for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2009but was also nominated for Nine Y Return.

Barden won it for Best Supporting Actor in No country for old men and, like his wife, received two other nominations, for beautiful Y Before Nightfall.