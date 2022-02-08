Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem enter the list of Oscar-nominated couples in the same year

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem entered the list of couples who were nominated for the Oscar Awards in the same yearwith their nominations for their respective performances in the films “Madres Paralelas” and “Siendo los Ricardos”.

The Cruz-Bardem marriage coincides among the nominees for the Oscars 2022, as well as the couple formed by Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemonswho are up for the Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor awards for “El poder del perro”, the most nominated film in this edition.

Other couples who aspired to the golden statuette in the same year.

Lynn Fontanne and Alfred Lunt

They were the first couple nominated for an Oscar in the same year, both for the film “Only She Knows”, by Sidney Franklin. Although neither won the award at the 1932 Oscars, they were the first to share their love and a nomination for the coveted Academy Awards.

Vivien Leigh and Laurence Oliver

Almost a decade later, in 1940, this feat was repeated. This time Leigh won the Best Actress award for her performance as “Scarlett O’Hara” in “Gone with the Wind”, while Olivier, nominated for his role in “Wuthering Heights”, saw Robert Donat stay with the golden statuette for “Goodbye, Mr. Chips”.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton

In 1967, the couple also coincided on the list of Oscar nominees; both for their participation in the film “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” She took home the Oscar for Best Leading Actress; while Richard lost his in the men’s category against Paul Scofield for “A Man for Eternity.”

Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy

A year later, Hepburn won the Oscar for Best Leading Actress for her performance in “Guess Who’s Coming Tonight,” but her partner of more than two decades, Spencer Tracy, who died 10 months earlier, was not so lucky. Rob Steiger for “In the Heat of the Night” won among the nominees for Best Leading Actor.

Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman

The couple was nominated in 1969 for their work in “Raquel, Raquel”. She as Best Leading Actress and he as producer. In that edition, Katharine Hepburn won the award for Best Actress for “The Lion in Winter”, while the award for Best Film went to Oliver.

Gena Rowlands and John Cassavetes

For 1975, Cassavetes and Rowlands, then married, were nominated for the film “A Woman Under the Influence”, he in the category of Best Direction and she in the category of Best Actress. Francis Ford Coppola beat Cassavetes for “The Godfather. Part II” and Ellen Burstyn won the Oscar for Best Actress for “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”.

Diane Keaton and Warren Beatty

In 1982, Beatty took home the Oscar for Best Director for “Reds,” while Diane Keaton walked away empty-handed for the same film in the Best Leading Actress category, which was won by Katharine Hepburn, this time, for his work on the film “On Golden Pond”.

Angelica Huston and Jack Nicholson

Four years later, the controversial couple starred in “The Prizzi Honor”, a film that gave her the award for Best Supporting Actress, while Nicholson, nominated for Best Actor, saw how William Hurt snatched the award for his work on “Kiss of the Spider Woman”.

Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins

It took a decade for this coincidence to repeat itself. The protagonists of her were Susan Sarando, who won her first Oscar for her performance in “Death Penalty”, directed by her then partner Tim Robbins. He was nominated for Best Director, but Mel Gibson took the award for “Braveheart.”

Frances McDormand and Joel Coen

The marriage lived a triumphant night in 1997. Coen won the Oscars for Best Writing and Directing for “Fargo”, and McDormand won the Best Actress category for the same film.

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger

The movie “Brokeback Mountain” brought them together and also led them to coincide among the Oscar nominees in 2006. Ledger aspired to the statuette in the Best Actor category, which finally went to Philip Seymour Hoffman for “Truman Capote”, while Williams in the category of Best Supporting Actress, an award that was won by Rachel Weisz for “The Constant Gardener”.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

“Brangelina” also coincided in the nominations for the Academy Awards. Jolie was nominated for Best Actress for “The Exchange,” but the award went to Kate Winslet for “The Reader.” In turn, Brad Pitt competed in the category of Best Actor for his work in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”, but the award went to Sean Penn for “Milk: a man, a revolution, a hope”.

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender

In 2016, the couple formed by Fassbender and Vikander, who were dating at the time, were nominated the same year in the acting categories. The Swedish woman won the award for Best Supporting Actress for “The Danish Girl”; but her boyfriend, nominated for “Steve Jobs”, was left empty-handed, as Leonardo DiCaprio took all the honors for “The Revenant”.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Two years ago, in 2020, Baumbach was nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for “Marriage Story” and Gerwig aspired to the award in the categories of Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for “Little Women”. This last award went to “Jojo Rabbit”.

The gala of the 94th edition of the Oscars Awarded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences It will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.