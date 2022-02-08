Patek Philippe: from kings to rappers

Patek Philippe has established itself over time as one of the luxury brands par excellence, as its pieces have been used by the monarchy or Albert Einstein. However, its current boom comes from rappers, such as Future or Cardi B. According to estimates from the Genius music website. almost a third of the songs that are on the Billboard Hot 100 have mentioned the brand. (LM)

The payment that is no longer valid in PriceSmart

The options when paying at PriceSmart are reduced, all because of the divorce between that business and Sodexo, the multinational that issues plastic cards for paying for food and some services. Even so, Sodexo highlights that despite ending that agreement, it still maintains alliances with others such as Grupo Éxito, Olímpica and Alkosto. (JL)

The country where you work the most

One of the OECD reports is the Compendium of Productivity Indicators, where one of the indices is the total hours worked by an employee. With a total of 2,172 hours, Colombia leads this ranking, followed by Mexico (2,124) and Costa Rica (1,913). At the other extreme is Germany, with 1,332 hours, a country that claims to be more productive because it uses less time. (VP)

Annoyance against AFP video

Several users found it incorrect that Protection, in order to get closer to its users, published a video on networks where it said that astrology influenced personal finances. Despite the fact that they deleted it after being trending on networks, many users hope that the AFP explained why it was inappropriate and gave advice to help financial planning. (LM)

Cryptos will have their association

In the height of the volatile crypto economy one of the main calls is to regulate them, and a group of firms is forming an association to “take measures against manipulation” and instill confidence. It will be called the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition, with companies from various countries such as Circle, Anchorage Digital, Huobi Global, CrossTower, BitMex, Bitstamp, CryptoCompare, Securrency, Global Digital Fin. and CryptoUK. (IB)

The three elephants look for an ally

Los Tres Elefantes, the chain of stores with a presence in Bogotá, Chía, Sogamoso and Neiva, is looking for a commercial ally. The company, which turns 40 this year, is interested in a business partner that operates a shoe and jewelry concession in the six points of sale it currently has. The company took the leap online in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic. (RT)

Top shoppers in Florida

According to a report by the National Association of Realtors, the list of countries whose citizens bought the most properties in the South Florida area, in 2021, is headed by Colombia and Canada. Chileans, interested in diversifying their assets, were added to the ranking as a result of the political and economic changes promised by the elected president, Gabriel Boric (1986). (ND)