Pablo Sandoval signs with Acereros de Monclova of the LMB

the experienced Paul Sandoval signed contract with the steelmakers from Monclova and will play the season 2022 of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

Since Jesse Castillo published that tweet weeks ago in the middle of the Caribbean Series, the rumors about Pablo Sandoval’s arrival at the LMB 2022 intensified and today it is a fact, the Acereros de Monclova made the signing of “El Panda” official, which He has extensive experience in the Major Leagues, where he was a four-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves.

✅ 4 World Series rings (2010, 2012, 2014 and 2021). 💍💍💍💍

✅ 2012 World Series Most Valuable Player. 🥇

✅ 2 Star Games. ⭐⭐

✅ 159 HR and 659 RBI in MLB. 💥 WELCOME TO THE #BlueFury PABLO SANDOVAL! 🤩🐼#TheStarsShineInMonclova⭐ pic.twitter.com/9YLEXXsT7Q – Monclova Steelworkers (@AcererosOficial) February 8, 2022

Sandoval, who comes from being champion with the Navegantes del Magallanes in the Venezuelan League and also playing the Caribbean Series in Santo Domingo, will play in the Mexican desert as Castillo said and will be in Coahuila with the Acereros de Monclova, a team from the north in the LMB.

Impact

Very surely the arrival of “El Panda” Sandoval to the LMB will have a great impact, since the Venezuelan was a true star in the Major Leagues and has been a winning player.

Palmares

Numbers in MLB

Since his debut in 2008, Pablo “El Panda” Sandoval has in the Majors a total of 1,279 hits, 153 homers, 548 runs scored, 639 RBIs, a .278 average and a WAR of 19.0.