Pablo Guede will stop being DT of the Rays; Jaime Lozano would be the substitute

Necaxa have had a bad start to the tournament, and in four dates the team has three defeats and one victory. Given the situation, the Rayos board decided to dismiss the Argentine coach Pablo Guede, however, he would already have the substitute for the South American.

According to El Francotirador, a columnist for RÉCORD, Guede was no longer supported by anyone in the team, so the leaders of the hidrocálido team decided to end the employment relationship, however, they would have already found a replacement for the Argentine, Jaime Lozano being the chosen for the position.

As revealed by David Medrano, collaborator of RÉCORD, the former coach of the Under 23 Mexican National Team would arrive with his entire coaching staff, which is made up of Miguel de Jesús Fuentes, Aníbal González and Ryota Nishimura.

Pablo Guede leaves the Rayos team after four months at the helm of the team where he did not qualify for the league in the last tournament. On the other hand, Jaime Lozano will live his second experience in Liga MX after winning the bronze medal in Tokyo 2020, Querétaro being Jimmy Lozano’s first team.

