Pablo Guede stops being coach of Necaxa

Pablo Guede will no longer continue with Necaxa after the poor results and the board has other plans for the team

Necaxa announced the termination of Paul Guede after the 1-3 defeat against Pachuca on the fourth day of Clausura 2022. The Rayos announced through their social networks the departure of the Argentine strategist, who only spent 10 games on the bench of the Aguascalientes team.

Guede arrived at the technical direction of Necaxa for the twelfth date of the Apertura 2021. imago7

Guede arrived at the technical direction of Necaxa for the twelfth date of the Apertura 2021 and presented himself with a goalless draw against Tigres, but at the end of the contest it was not enough for the Rayos to sneak into the final phase, as they culminated in the fourteenth position with 20 units.

The Aguascalientes team began Clausura 2022 with two defeats, 2-1 against Juárez and 0-4 against Monterrey. For the third day they took advantage of the fact that Santos played 71 minutes with a man less to beat the warriors 1-3, but fell again for the fourth date with a score of 1-3 against Pachuca, in what was Guede’s last game.

The Argentine coach spent 10 games on the Necaxa bench, in which they won three games, drew two and lost five, with 10 goals for 16 against.

The Rayos are the third team that Guede directs in Mexican soccer. He came through the door of Morelia, a team he directed between Apertura 2019 and Clausura 2020 and before taking the reins of the Aguascalientes team, he was on the bench in Tijuana, in Apertura 2020 and Clausura 2021.

Nowadays, Necaxa marches in the fourteenth position with three unidles, in addition to the fact that it is, along with Santos, the worst defense in Clausura 2022, since both teams have received 10 goals.

The Rayos’ next game will be on Saturday, February 12, the day they will visit the Azteca Stadium to play against Cruz Azul, one of the teams that occupy the top of the general table with 10 units, the same harvest that Puebla has and Atlas.