Oscar Issac Reveals ‘Moon Knight’ Will Only Have One Season

Bad news for those who expected Moon Knight will continue beyond its first season, scheduled for this fall. In a recent meeting between Jared Leto and Oscar Isaac, the latter had a little Freudian slip. In discussing the different formats available in the digital age, Isaac suggested that Moon Knight It will be a limited series.

On the latest episode of Actor on Actor, a talk show produced by PBS SoCal and Variety Media, Isaac said:

“I had never heard of Moon Knight, and I used to collect comics when I was younger. He knew Morbius, but had never heard of Moon Knight. I don’t know what the process was like for you because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series. We got to try a lot of things because there wasn’t the pressure of having to gross hundreds of millions of dollars on opening weekend.”

To date, only two Marvel Studios television series appearing on Disney+ will have a second season. The production of the second season of Loki will begin in the coming months, while the second season of What If…?, which was scheduled to be released in 2022, will probably be released next year.

Isaac will be accompanied in Moon Knight by Ethan Hawke, who will play the mysterious antagonist of the series. Other than that, very little is currently known about the TV series.

Hawke said in an interview:

“I’ve always had a theory that if you teach the public to see the devil in you, they can’t unsee it for the rest of your career. Jack Nicholson could play an accountant, and everyone would be waiting to see him explode like he did in The Shining. It changes your relationship with an artist, so it’s always made me nervous. But I am over 50 years old and it is time to expand my repertoire. The bad guys could be my future.”

The actor added: