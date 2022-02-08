Oscar Awards 2022: where to see the 10 best films nominated by the Academy

The Academy of motion picture arts and sciences announced this Tuesday the nominees for the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards 2022.

Through a live broadcast and with the leadership of the actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Rossthe movie The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch, leads the list with 12 nominations from the 23 categories.

Thus, Jane Campion makes history in Oscar being the first woman with two nominations for best direction: for the tape of Netflixwhich also earned him the directing award at the 2021 Venice Film Festival Y “The piano” a film I directed in 1994.

Oscar Awards 2022: all the nominees and the dark Netflix movie that would be the big winner

Oscar Awards 2022: when will the award ceremony be?

The face-to-face ceremony Oscar Awards 2022 will take place next Sunday March 27 from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Oscar Awards 2022: What are the films nominated for Best Picture and where to see them?

Belfast

Belfast follows the story of a young boy and his middle-class family as they go through turbulent life in the late 1960s. Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, and Judi Denchand has the address of Kenneth Brangh. Its theatrical release in Argentina is scheduled for March 10, 2022.

coda

coda tells the story of Ruby (Emilia Jones), the only hearing member of a deaf family. At 17, she works with her parents and her brother in Gloucester, Massachusetts, before school, trying to keep the family fishing business afloat. Seeking to find new hobbies, she decides to try her luck at her high school choir, where she discovers her passion for singing. Your enthusiastic teacher (Eugenio Derbez) he sees something special in her and encourages her to think about the possibility of going to music school, something that would force her to make a decision for her future: her studies or her family. They premiered in Argentina took place on October 21, 2021.

Don’t Look Up

kate diabiaski (Jennifer Lawrence) and Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio) They discover that a giant comet will destroy the earth upon impact in just over six months. After overcoming the surprise of the find, they decide to reveal it to the White Housewhere a megalomanic president (Meryl Streep) ignore gravity.

the movie of Netflix premiere on the streaming platform on December 9, 2021 and is still in the catalog .

Drive My Car

Drive My Car tells the story of Yusuke Kafuku, actor and theater director, who agrees to stage the play “Unto Vanya” at a festival in Hiroshima. There he meets Misaki, a reserved young woman who was assigned as a chauffeur. This film was consecrated as Best Screenplay at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and was also presented in Mar del Plata.

dunes

Arrakisthe desert planet, fiefdom of the Harkonnen family for generations, remains in the hands of the House of the Atreides after the emperor ceded to it the exploitation of the spice reserves, one of the most valuable raw materials in the galaxy and also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life. Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and their son, Paul Atreides (Timothe Chalamet)arrive on the planet with the hope of recovering the renown of their house, but soon they will be involved in a plot of betrayal and deceit.

Dune premiere in Argentina on October 21, 2021.

king richard

king richard is the biopic about Richard Williams (played by Will Smith), the father of the renowned tennis players Venus (Saniyya Sydney) and Serena Williams (DemiSingleton) become a public figure thanks to the preparation of a “strategic plan” that marked for his two daughters when he was just four years old with Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal), the coach who was in charge of perfecting the talent of both. The film will narrate the great influence that came to exert on the sisters from their childhood until they became the elite athletes they are today.

King Richard premiere in Argentina on December 2, 2021.

Licorice Pizza

Licorice Pizzaa film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, tells the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, how they meet, spend time together and end up falling in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973. They premiere in Argentina on January 27, 2022.

Nightmare Alley

Nightmare Alleyor “The Alley of Lost Souls” is a film directed by William of the Bull. It tells the story of a hustler (Bradley Cooper) who wing with a fortune teller (Cate Blanchett) to scam millionaires. It is a remake of the film “The Alley of Lost Souls” (Nightmare Alley)from 1947 and premiere in Argentina on January 27.

The Power of the Dog

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and his son, Phil torments them until he is exposed to the possibility of love. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog” also appeared in the Mar del Plata Film Festival .

West Side Story