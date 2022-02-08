Oscar Awards 2022: Where to see all the nominated films?

ANDThis Tuesday, February 8, the list of nominees for theOscar Awards 2022. The 94th edition of the awards will honor the best movies of 2021. There is little more than a month left for the award ceremony to take place. For this reason, we share the list of nominated films that are already available on the different streaming platforms.

Oscar 2022 nominated movies you can watch on Netflix

The catalog of Netflix has six movies already available:

The Power of the Dog – The film with the most nominations (12).

Don’t Look Up – Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep star in this feature film.

Tick, tick… Boom! – Andrew Garfield is nominated for Best Actor.

The Mitchell family vs. the machines – Action comedy nominated for Best Animated Film.

Parallel mothers – Penélope Cruz will try to win her second Oscar.

It was the hand of God – Italian film by Paolo Sorrentino.

Oscar 2022 nominated movies you can watch on HBO Max

The HBO Max platform allows you to watch these two nominated films:

Dune – The second film with the most nominations (10).

King Richard: A Winning Family – Feature film starring Will Smith.

Oscar 2022 nominated movies you can watch on Prime

Prime offers you this feature film:

Being The Ricardos – With three nominations for Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.

Oscar 2022 nominated movies you can watch on Disney+

Disney+ hasin its catalogue, this Colombian film:

Encanto – Nominated for Best Animated Film, Best Soundtrack and Best Song.

Oscar 2022 nominated movies you can watch on Apple TV

Apple TV is not far behind and offers you this nominated movie:

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Starring Denzel Washington.

When are the Oscars 2022?

The 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony will take place on March 27th at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

