Oscar Awards 2022: Penlope and Bardem, nominated for best actor and actress

The Goya Awards for Spanish cinema are here (they will be held next Saturday the 12th at the Palau de les Arts in Valencia) and the countdown to the oscars has started. We already know the main nominations that opt ​​for the Hollywood statuette.

The best news has been that the best-known couple (here and in the world) in Spanish cinema, Penlope Cruz and Javier Bardem, will share their nerves at the gala on March 27 at the Dolby Theater (Los Angeles). It is the first time in history that two Spanish interpreters are nominated in the same edition and, if they win, Penlope and Javier will become the first couple to win an Oscar in the same year.

Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos

Who is Javier Bardem competing against?

Javier Bardem caused a sensation in Hollywood the first time he was nominated, in 2000, for giving life to the Cuban poet Reinaldo Arenas, punished by the Castro regime, in Before Night Falls, directed by Julian Schnabel. Later he was nominated for It’s not a country for old menin 2007, by the Coen brothers, and on that occasion I know that got his first statuette for the best male performance. Three years later, he was again nominated for beautifulby González Irritu.

In the film for which he is nominated, be the Ricardoswhich stars alongside Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem brings to life the protagonist of the series i love you lucy. The competition is tough, as he faces a Hollywood favorite, Will Smith, with The Williams Method. They are also on the short list Benedict Cumberbatch, for his excellent role in the power of the dogAndrew Garfield and another veteran (accumulating eight nominations), Denzel Washington, who premieres Macbeth.

The rest of the list of nominees is completed by Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) and we should not forget other names like Nicolas Cage (Pig), Bradley Cooper (The alley of lost souls) or Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t look up).

And Penlope?

Penlope Cruz with Milena Smit in Parallel Mothers

Regarding Penlope Cruz too, they premiered at the Oscars thanks to Pedro Almodvar and the role he gave her in Return (2006), although neither won nor did the film participate in more categories. A few years later, I defended the almost indefensible with a nomination for Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), by Woody Allen, and gave the surprise by taking the statuette for best supporting actress. In 2010 she returned to opt for the scar as best supporting actress of 2010 for her role in Nine.

Twelve years after his last nomination for NinePenlope’s name will sound again in the reading of the nominees thanks to the good reception of parallel mothers in Hollywood, which has also brought the nomination of Alberto Iglesias as composer of the best soundtrack.

The list of candidates for best actress is longer than that of her male peers. Competing for the Oscar with Penlope: Kristen Stewart for spencer, who started the race for the Oscar as the favorite but seems to be running out of steam; Nicole Kidman, well placed since she has just won the Golden Globe for be the RicardosOlivia Colmanby the dark daughterLady Gaga by the gucci houseJessica Chastain for Tammy Faye’s eyesJennifer Hudson for RespectAlana Haim for Licorice Pizza, Emilia Jones for CODA and Rachel Zegler for West Side Story.

The other favorites for the Oscars 2022

In addition to the guaranteed presence of Penlope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Alberto Iglesias, we must count on the filmmaker Alberto Mielgo, nominated for the animated short film windshield wiper. Fernando León’s film the good bosswhich is competing in Spain for 20 Goya awards, has not made the cut and has remained among the fifteen selected by the Academy to compete for best foreign film.

the movie of Jane Champion,The power of the dog, starring Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch, starts as the great favorite of the night, with 12 nominations. Jane Campion is already the first woman to be nominated twice in the category of best director.

Campion’s western drama is followed by the sci-fi blockbuster dunes with 10 nominations, the version of the musical classic West Side Storyby Steven Spielberg, with 7 nominations, and Belfastby Kenneth Branagh, also with seven.

It may interest you