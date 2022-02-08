Oscar Awards 2022: all the nominations





The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces nominations for the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Tuesday.which this year will be held March 27th, a little later than usual. And, for the second consecutive year, they will take place in the context of a pandemic.

Below are all the nominees:

Best film

Belfast

coda

Don’t look up

drive my car

dunes

king richard

liqueur pizza

Nightmare Alley

The power of the dog

West Side Story

best director

Kenneth BranaghBelfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The power of the dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

best Actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick… Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best actress

Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Taye)

Olivia Colman (The lost daughter)

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen StewartSpencer

best international film

Drive my car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The worst person (Norway)

Best Production Design

Best Animated Feature Film

Charm

flee

Luca

the mitchells vs. the machines

Raya and the last dragon

Best makeup and hairstyle

Coming 2 America

cruel

dunes

The eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

best montage

Don’t look up

dunes

king richard

The power of the dog

Tick, tick… Boom!

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)

Best Original Soundtrack

Don’t look up

dunes

Charm

parallel mothers

The power of the dog

better sound

Belfast

dunes

no time to die

The power of the dog

Wesr Side Story

Best Costume Design

cruel

Cyrano

dunes

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Supporting Actress

jesse buckley

Judi Dench

Ariana DeBose

Kirsten Dunst

Aunjanue Ellis

Best Live Action Short Film

Wing Kachuu – Take and Run

The dress

The long goodbye

on my mind

please hold

Best animated short film

Affairs of art

Beast

boxballet

robin robin

The windshield wiper

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay

The industrial complex of parties, galas and trophies known as “awards season” has gone largely virtual, taking some of the buzz out of the season. The typical opening act of the Oscars, the Golden Globes, was a very small and non-televised event this year.

But the Oscar nominations, which will be announced on Tuesday as of 8:18 am New York (13:18 GMT) for Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordanthey will try regain its appeal after a year of profound change for the industry and a still-developing recovery for theaters.

But those are far from the only headwinds facing the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Last year’s Oscars, held in late April at an empty Union Station instead of the usual Dolby Theater, saw its ratings plummet to an all-time low of 9.85 million viewers.

Red carpet of the 93rd edition of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards, in Los Angeles (Reuters)

Will Tuesday’s list of candidates be able to stem the tide? Among the films expected to do well are the sci-fi epic of Denis Villeneuve “Dune” (“Dune”)the autobiographical story of Kenneth Brangh about coming of age “Belfast” and the gothic westernJane Campion icon “The Power of the Dog”. For its part, “Jackass Forever” (“Jackass forever”), which currently leads the box office in the United States, will have to wait until next year.

Here are some questions for the nominations.

How much will streaming services dominate?

Streaming services have been at the Oscars for years, but this time they could win the best picture category. After the Academy rule changes, 10 films will be nominated for best picture and only a handful may have been traditionally released in theaters. Netflixstill chasing its first best picture trophy, has three contenders in “The Power of the Dog”the apocalyptic comedy of Adam McKay “Don’t Look Up” and the musical adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda “Tick, Tick… Boom!”. Manzana has the drama about a deaf family “CODA” and the adaptation of Joel Coen to Shakespeare’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth”. amazon is represented with “Being the Ricardos” by Aaron Sorkin. Two films that were released simultaneously in theaters and in hbo max, “Dune” and “King Richard” (“King Richard: A Winning Family”)starring Will SmithThey are looking for the nomination. That has made contenders like “Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza” (MGM, Focus Features) and “Belfast” (Focus) stand out as first theatrical releases.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from “Don’t Look Up.” (Netflix)

Will the big blockbusters join the party?

Given the drop in Oscar ratings and a tumultuous year for theaters, some would like to see as many crowd-pleasing films represented on Tuesday as possible.

Could “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (“Spider-Man: No way home”), the biggest success of the pandemic with 749 million dollars in tickets sold in the United States and 1,770 million worldwide, or the last James Bond film with Daniel Craig “No Time to Die” (“No time to die”) and 774 million dollars grossed worldwide, be nominated for best picture?

As much as Oscar populism needs some pop, It is necessary to rule out that one of these two titles remains among the 10 candidates. The Academy’s most supportive of big-budget blockbusters, the producers’ guild, did not include them in its highly predictive awards.

That probably leaves “Dune” (which grossed $399 million worldwide) as the highest grossing in the category. But there are also other metrics to measure today’s most popular movies. “Don’t Look Up” is Netflix’s second most popular movie, with more than 359 million hours watched, according to the company.

How international will the nominees be?

Two years after the Korean thriller “Parasite” (“Parasites”) by Bong Joon Ho will win the award for best filma group of acclaimed international films could compete in several main categories.

While neither film has the widespread support that made “Parasite” the first foreign-language film to win Hollywood’s top honor, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s masterful three-hour Japanese drama “Drive My Car” could be up for best picture, directing or screenplay.

Other films with strong support outside of the best international film category include “Parallel Mothers” by Pedro Almodóvar (Penelope Cruz could be in the super competitive best actress category), “A Hero” by Asghar Farhadi, “The Worst Person in the World”, “The Hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino and the lively “Flee” by Jonas Poher Rasmussen. By expanding and diversifying its membership in recent years, the Academy has become more international and has broadened the influence of overseas voters.

(With information from AP)

