Oscar 2022: Will Smith, Kristen Stewart and the great surprises of the list of nominees | Oscar Awards | LIGHTS

Surprises and disappointments left the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on the morning of February 8 when it announced the list of nominees for the awards ceremony. Oscar Awards 2022.

LOOK: Oscar Awards 2022: when and where will the 94th edition of the Academy Awards take place?

The gala, considered the most important in the film industry, will be held on March 27, with its nominees being chosen in different categories by the respective branch of the Academy, with exceptions in awards such as Best Film and Best International Film.

With so many voters, it is somewhat difficult to predict who will make the final list of nominees, always leaving room for some pleasant (and not so pleasant) surprises to keep viewers guessing. Here we gather some of those that occurred this year.

Best film

A pleasant surprise this year was the appearance of the Japanese film “Drive My Car” in the category of Best Film, considered the most important of the award. Based on a short story by the eternal candidate for the Nobel Prize for Literature, Haruki Murakami, about an actor who has already passed, the film made history by becoming the first film from the ‘land of the rising sun’ to enter this category.

It wasn’t the only surprise in this category, with Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” also managing to grab one of the top 10 spots in this category despite its lukewarm reception at the box office and critics.

Best actress

It wasn’t entirely unexpected, but it was a pleasant surprise for Kristen Stewart to get her first Oscar nomination for her role as Princess Diana in the biopic “Spencer,” an accolade that might finally bring her out of the shadow “Twilight” has left. throughout the last decades.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in “Spencer.” (Source: @neonrated/Twitter)

It wasn’t the only biopic with a best picture nominee, with Jessica Chastain unexpectedly being inducted for her performance as the eponymous lead in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” wife of powerful televangelist Jim Bakker.

best Actor

Is the third time will be the charm? That must be asking the actor Will Smith, now one of the nominees in the category of Best Leading Actor for his excellent performance in “King Richard”, the third time in his long career as one of the most popular actors from Hollywood.

You’re not the only one thinking this, with Andrew Garfield earning his second career Oscar nomination for his leading role in “Tick, Tick…Boom!” playing the musical genius Jonathan Larson, creator of the staging “Rent”. This year the actor’s career has seen a revival after his popular appearance in the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

Andrew Garfield plays Jonathan Larson in “Tick, Tick… Boom!” (Photo: Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe was considered a safe candidate for an Oscar nomination, but her space on the list seemed to fall instead to her co-star Judi Dench, an actress who has won this award before with “Shakespeare in Love” and seven other extra nominations. in his carrer.

The other surprise was Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter”, a nomination she shared with her cast partner Olivia Colman, curiously for playing the same character at two different times in her life.

Best Supporting Actor

With a total of 12 nominations, it’s no surprise that “The Power of the Dog” has garnered nominations across a number of categories. Still, it was a pleasant surprise that Jesse Plemons was also singled out for Best Supporting Actor even though his role is far less distinctive than his fellow cast members Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst. .

JK Simmons was also another surprise, breaking into the nominations list for his work in Aaron Sorkin’s biopic “Being the Ricardos,” in which he portrays actor William Frawley with his usual mastery of the profession.

best director

Japan was not only honored in the Best Picture category, but also in the Best Director category, with Ryusuke Hamaguchi earning a spot for his work on “Drive My Car” and breaking Oscar records with a total of four nominations (Best Screenplay Adapted and Best International Film). Whether the film will succeed in repeating the feat “Parasite” pulled off there in 2020, that will be harder to tell.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Joel Yarleque, general manager of the company A&D Producciones in Peru, responsible for bringing the Puerto Rican artist to Peru in 2017 and 2018; and Luis Torres, the taxi driver who transported him, narrate unpublished events of the musician Bad Bunny.

