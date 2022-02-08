Oscar 2022: where to see the films nominated for the biggest award in cinema?

“CODA” is available to watch on Prime Video.

The official list of nominees for the oscars 2022 It was revealed this February 8 at the gates of the official gala scheduled for March 27. Unlike past editions, the competition between the ten possible winners for Best Film is quite close and it is still not possible to define just one as the favorite of the year. If you want to know what each one is about and where to see them in the streamingwe tell you here.

CODA

this bet coming-of-age follows a young teenager who comes from a deaf family: Ruby, only 17 years old, has to help her parents and her brother in the fishing business they run in Gloucester, Massachusetts. When she discovers that she has a great passion for music, she will have to make a decision that could change the course of her life… stay to continue being the support of her family or study music far away from her hometown. her. The film premiered on Prime Video.

“CODA” follows a young teenage girl who comes from a deaf family. (Prime Video)

don’t look up

Adam McKay directs this satire from the Netflix catalog starring Jennifer Lawrence Y Leonardo Dicaprio, who play two astronomers who try to alert the world about a meteorite that could hit the Earth and destroy it completely. They also act Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

“Don’t Look Up”, written and directed by Adam McKay, is a film that satirises such real problems as climate change and the lack of media coverage of science. (Netflix)

dunes

Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction novel returned in 2021 with an adaptation directed by Denis Villeneuve. Starring Timothee Chalamet in the role of Paul Atreides, the story centers on the conflict surrounding Arrakis – a planet also known as Dune – after it became a great power in the vast universe. This is how an interstellar war will be unleashed only with the aim of gaining the coveted power that guards this territory. It was released on HBO Max.

“Dune” had a new adaptation with Timothée Chalamet in the role of Paul Atreides. (HBOMax)

the power of the dog

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons Y Kodi Smit-McPhee act in this psychological drama and style western under the direction of Jane Campion. Two brothers own a ranch, but one will develop an enmity with the other because he decided to marry a widow with a teenage son. The man will make life impossible for this family in different ways. Available in Netflix.

“The Power of the Dog,” with Benedict Cumberbatch, is directed by Jane Campion. (Netflix)

King Richard: A Winning Family

Also in hbo maxwe can meet Richard Williamsfather of renowned tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, who inspired this biographical production starring Will Smith. With a very disciplined upbringing and a temper of steel, he managed to turn his daughters into two of the most important athletes of all time who would end up changing tennis as it was known at the time.

Will Smith plays the father of Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard.” (HBOMax)

Belfast

Kenneth Branagh directs this Irish film that portrays the conflict in Belfast, Northern Ireland (during the 1960s) from the perspective of a child in his childhood. Jude Hill makes his feature film debut as Buddy alongside actors Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Colin Morgan, who bring to life the most important people in this small world from their innocent perspective: their family. It is available to view at Mubi.

Semi-autobiographical account of a 9-year-old boy who, together with his working-class family, lives through the tumultuous 1960s in the capital of Northern Ireland.

The nominees that can be seen in theaters

Recently, the films were released in theaters in Latin America Licorice Pizzaby Paul Thomas Anderson, and the alley of lost soulsthe next proposal directed by Guillermo del Toro after his victory at the Oscars. West Side Story, the Steven Speilberg remake, was also screened on the big screen in 2021, however, it has not been announced on a digital platform just yet. On the other hand, the Japanese tape drive my car It does not yet have a release date in the region.

