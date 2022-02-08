Oscar 2022: these are the nominees for the Hollywood Academy Awards
- Drafting
- BBC News World
The movies The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”) -with 12 nominations-, “Dune” (10), “Belfast” (7) and West Side Story (7) confirmed the forecasts and lead the Oscar nominations that were announced on Tuesday.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards Ceremony will be held in Los Angeles. next March 27. The Academy confirmed that this year the gala will have a presenter or presenter, but has not yet revealed who it will be.
There is some pressure to make the Oscars more popular and relevant to younger audiences after ratings for the 2021 edition plummeted, in part due to a lack of big openings during the pandemic.
Nominations List
Don’t Look Up (“Don’t look up”)
king richard (“The Williams Method”)
Nightmare Alley (“The Alley of Lost Souls”)
The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)
West Side Story(“Love without barriers”)
Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast”
Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, for Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, for Licorice Pizza
Jane Champion, for The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)
Steven Spielberg for West Side Story(“Love without barriers”)
Javier Bardem, for Being the Ricardos (“Being the Ricardos”)
Benedict Cumberbatch, for The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)
Andrew Gardfield, with Tick, tick… Boom!
Will Smith, for king richard (“The Williams Method”)
Denzel Washington, for The Tragedy of Macbeth (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
Jessica Chastain, for The Eyes of Tammy Faye (“Tammy Faye’s Eyes”)
Olivia Coleman, for The Lost Daughter (“The Dark Daughter”)
Penelope Cruz, for “Parallel Mothers”
Nicole Kidman, for Being the Ricardos (“Being the Ricardos”)
Kristen Stewart for “Spencer”
Ciarán Hinds, for “Belfast”
Jesse Plemons, for The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)
JK Simmons, for Being the Ricardos (“Being the Ricardos”)
Kodi Smit-MCPhee, by The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)
Jessie Buckley, for the LOst Daughter (“The Dark Daughter”)
Ariana DeBose, for West Side Story(“Love without barriers”)
Judi Dench for “Belfast”
Kirsten Dunst, for The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)
Aunjanue Ellis, for king richard (“The Williams Method”)
Don’t look up (“Don’t look up”)
king richard (“The Williams Method”)
The worst person in the world (“The worst person in the world”)
The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)
The Lost Daughter (“The Dark Daughter”)
Don’t Look Up (“Don’t look up”)
king richard (“The Williams Method”)
The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)
best international film
The Hand of God (“It was the hand of God”) – (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (“The worst person in the world”) – (Norway)
Raya and the Last Dragon (“Ray and the Last Dragon”)
The Mitchells vs. the machines (“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”)
Best Production Design
Nightmare Alley (“The Alley of Lost Souls”)
The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
West Side Story (“Love without barriers”)
Better feature film documentary film
Ala kachuu – Take and run
The Windshield Wiper (“The Windshield Wiper”)
Nightmare Alley (“The Alley of Lost Souls”)
The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
West Side Story(“Love without barriers”)
Nightmare Alley (“The Alley of Lost Souls”)
West Side Story(“Love without barriers”)
Best hair and makeup
Coming 2 America (“A Prince in New York 2”)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (“The eyes of Tammy Faye”)
the gucci house (“The Gucci House”)
be alivefrom king richard (“The Williams Method”)
“Two caterpillars”, from “Encanto”
down to joyfrom “Belfast”
no time to diefrom No Time to Die (“No time to die”)
Somehow You Dofrom Four Good Days (“4 days”)
Don’t Look Up (“Don’t look up”)
The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)
No Time to Die (“No time to die”)
The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)
West Side Story(“Love without barriers”)
No Time to Die (“No time to die”)
Spider-Man: No Way Home(“Spider-Man: No Way Home”)
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”)
Now you can receive notifications from BBC World. Download the new version of our app and activate it so you don’t miss out on our best content.