Oscar 2022: these are the nominees for the Hollywood Academy Awards

The Power of the Dog

Benedict Cumberbatch plays American Phil, described by director Jane Campion as a bully and a misogynist.

The movies The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”) -with 12 nominations-, “Dune” (10), “Belfast” (7) and West Side Story (7) confirmed the forecasts and lead the Oscar nominations that were announced on Tuesday.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards Ceremony will be held in Los Angeles. next March 27. The Academy confirmed that this year the gala will have a presenter or presenter, but has not yet revealed who it will be.

There is some pressure to make the Oscars more popular and relevant to younger audiences after ratings for the 2021 edition plummeted, in part due to a lack of big openings during the pandemic.

Nominations List

