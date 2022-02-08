Oscar 2022: these are the nominees for the Hollywood Academy Awards

Drafting

BBC News World

2 hours

image source, Netflix Caption, Benedict Cumberbatch plays American Phil, described by director Jane Campion as a bully and a misogynist.

The movies The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”) -with 12 nominations-, “Dune” (10), “Belfast” (7) and West Side Story (7) confirmed the forecasts and lead the Oscar nominations that were announced on Tuesday.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards Ceremony will be held in Los Angeles. next March 27. The Academy confirmed that this year the gala will have a presenter or presenter, but has not yet revealed who it will be.

There is some pressure to make the Oscars more popular and relevant to younger audiences after ratings for the 2021 edition plummeted, in part due to a lack of big openings during the pandemic.

Nominations List

Don’t Look Up (“Don’t look up”)

image source, Legendary Pictures Caption, A frame from the movie “Dune”.

king richard (“The Williams Method”)

Nightmare Alley (“The Alley of Lost Souls”)

The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)

West Side Story(“Love without barriers”)

Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast”

Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, for Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, for Licorice Pizza

Jane Champion, for The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)

image source, Reuters Caption, Director Jane Campion.

Steven Spielberg for West Side Story(“Love without barriers”)

Javier Bardem, for Being the Ricardos (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch, for The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)

Andrew Gardfield, with Tick, tick… Boom!

Will Smith, for king richard (“The Williams Method”)

Denzel Washington, for The Tragedy of Macbeth (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Jessica Chastain, for The Eyes of Tammy Faye (“Tammy Faye’s Eyes”)

Olivia Coleman, for The Lost Daughter (“The Dark Daughter”)

Penelope Cruz, for “Parallel Mothers”

image source, IMDB Caption, Penelope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers”.

Nicole Kidman, for Being the Ricardos (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart for “Spencer”

Ciarán Hinds, for “Belfast”

Jesse Plemons, for The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)

JK Simmons, for Being the Ricardos (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kodi Smit-MCPhee, by The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)

image source, Reuters Caption, Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Jessie Buckley, for the LOst Daughter (“The Dark Daughter”)

Ariana DeBose, for West Side Story(“Love without barriers”)

Judi Dench for “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, for The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis, for king richard (“The Williams Method”)

image source, Belfast Caption, An image from the movie “Belfast”.

Don’t look up (“Don’t look up”)

king richard (“The Williams Method”)

The worst person in the world (“The worst person in the world”)

The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)

The Lost Daughter (“The Dark Daughter”)

Don’t Look Up (“Don’t look up”)

king richard (“The Williams Method”)

The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)

best international film

The Hand of God (“It was the hand of God”) – (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (“The worst person in the world”) – (Norway)

image source, Disney Caption, The protagonist of the movie “Charm”.

Raya and the Last Dragon (“Ray and the Last Dragon”)

The Mitchells vs. the machines (“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”)

Best Production Design

Nightmare Alley (“The Alley of Lost Souls”)

The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

West Side Story (“Love without barriers”)

image source, 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS Caption, An image from “West side story”.

Better feature film documentary film

Ala kachuu – Take and run

image source, IMDB Caption, Still from the Chilean short film “Bestia”.

The Windshield Wiper (“The Windshield Wiper”)

Nightmare Alley (“The Alley of Lost Souls”)

The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

West Side Story(“Love without barriers”)

Nightmare Alley (“The Alley of Lost Souls”)

West Side Story(“Love without barriers”)

Best hair and makeup

Coming 2 America (“A Prince in New York 2”)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (“The eyes of Tammy Faye”)

the gucci house (“The Gucci House”)

image source, COURTESY OF MGM PICTURES INC. Caption, Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani.

be alivefrom king richard (“The Williams Method”)

“Two caterpillars”, from “Encanto”

down to joyfrom “Belfast”

no time to diefrom No Time to Die (“No time to die”)

Somehow You Dofrom Four Good Days (“4 days”)

Don’t Look Up (“Don’t look up”)

The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)

No Time to Die (“No time to die”)

The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)

West Side Story(“Love without barriers”)

No Time to Die (“No time to die”)

Spider-Man: No Way Home(“Spider-Man: No Way Home”)

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”)