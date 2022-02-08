Oscar 2022: Steven Spielberg is the filmmaker with the most nominations in history

The Oscars have a new king. This is Steven Spielberg who, after the seven nominations for “West Side Story” has become the film director whose films have the highest number of nominations: 138 in total. With it, he has surpassed one of the titans of Hollywood, William Wyler, who reached 132.

But that’s not the thing. steven spielberg He is also the only filmmaker in Oscar history to be nominated in the category of best director in six different decades. With the nominations of Tuesday, February 8, it adds a total of eight. Although it is still below the mentioned willy wylerwhich reached 11, or its contemporary Martin Scorsesewith 9 (he has been nominated for best director for five consecutive decades).

The first nomination for best director of Spielberg it was for “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”in 1978. From there came “Raiders of the Lost Ark”the first installment of Indiana Jones, in 1981. It was followed “ET” (1982), “Schindler’s List” (1993), “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), “Munich” (2005) and “Lincoln” (2012). She won the award twice, with “Schindler’s List” Y “Saving Private Ryan”.

Another record broken by steven spielberg is the producer. With “West Side Story”adds eleven nominations in the most important category of awards, being the most nominated in history.

“West Side Story”, a candidate signature

On Tuesday, February 8, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees for the 94th edition of the awards Oscarwhich will be held on Sunday, March 27. “West Side Story”the remake of one of the great Hollywood classics obtained 7 nominations.

In the category “best film”the prizes would go to their producers steven spielberg Y Kristie Macosko Krieger. In “best director”, to Spielberg; and in best supporting actress, is Ariana DeBosewho played the energetic Anita.

The other categories to which it is nominated “West Side Story” they are of a technical nature: “best cinematography”, “best costume design”, “best production design” and “best sound”. Being a musical, it sounds very strong in the latter category.

The original “West Side Story” It is from 1961 and was directed by the duo made up of Robert Wise, Jerome Robbins. At the time, it was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, of which it won no less than 10, including best picture and best director. In addition, it is the most awarded musical in the history of Oscar.

