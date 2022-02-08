Oscar 2022: Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio and the others forgotten in the list of nominees | Oscar Awards | Spiderman | | LIGHTS

The race for the Oscar it’s tough and only a handful make it through to the last stage for one of the coveted golden statuettes. This is more than proven year after year during the announcement of the nominees for the gala of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, where apparent favorites in different categories are left out of the awards due to the sometimes inscrutable designs of the members of this organization.

It is also a tradition that year after year we collect those candidates who, despite almost getting a nomination, were left out of the list, a way to remember and highlight their talent, although it will not be recognized at the great Academy gala.

Best film

With 10 movie slots, the marquee for the Oscars’ biggest category was wide open for films of everything from art house to more commercial blockbusters, leading some to expect potential nominations for films like “Spider-Man.” : No Way Home”, the highest grossing film of 2021. These hopes did not materialize and the spider hero was left out of the final list, which seemed to prefer more modest films with greater artistic aspirations, although it also had spaces for films such as “ Dune” by Denis Villeneuve and the black comedy “Don’t Look Up” by Adam McKay

“Spider-Man No Way Home” did not meet its goal of having an Oscar nomination in the Best Picture category. (Photo: Sony Pictures)

They weren’t the only films to fail to receive a well-deserved nomination, with critically acclaimed films such as “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Being the Ricardos,” “Parallel Mothers,” “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and “House of Gucci” also being out of the race.

Best actress

Always one of the most complex categories, this 2022 was even more complicated due to the great talent shown during the year and although the elections have been more than adequate, the lack of recognition of actresses like Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci” was felt. and even 2021 Oscar winner Frances McDormand for her equally remarkable role in “The Tragedy of MacBeth.”

best Actor

In what can be called a new episode of “The tragedy of Leonardo DiCaprio”, the actor was not chosen among the list of nominees for his role in the film “Don’t Look Up”. He wasn’t the only one ignored, with the Academy dropping Peter Dinklage for “Cyrano,” Cooper Hoffman for “Licorice Pizza” and Mahershala Ali for “Swan Song.”

Best Supporting Actress

Another complicated category with some disappointments, such as the absence of Ruth Negga from the list of nominees for her excellent performance in “Passing”, a film that was also criminally ignored. But perhaps more surprising was the lack of nomination for Caitriona Balfe, an actress remembered for her role in “Outlander” who made the performance of her career in the film “Belfast” and who was already emerging as one of the favorites for win an Oscar.

It is not the only disappointment this morning, since the Academy missed the opportunity to nominate Rita Moreno for her role in “West Side Story” and make her not only the oldest nominee, but also the first Latina actress to be recognized twice in this way by the Academy.

Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan were two of the favorites to be nominated for Oscars in their respective categories for Best Supporting Actor. (Photo: Focus Features)

Best Supporting Actor

Another actor left out of the race is Ben Affleck, who had hopes of competing in this category for his participation in the films “The Last Duel” by Ridley Scott and “The Tender Bar” by George Clooney, again leaving him out of reach. an Oscar statuette in the acting categories.

He was not alone in being forgotten, with Jamie Dornan, another favorite, also being left out despite his acclaimed role in “Belfast”, as well as Jared Leto, who looks unrecognizable in his role as Paolo Gucci in the totally ignored film. House of Gucci.

best director

With 10 Oscar nominations, “Dune” was one of the films that stood out at this year’s ceremony. But to the surprise of many, this success did not translate into recognition for the project’s architect, director Denis Villeneuve.

