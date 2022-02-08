Oscar 2022: Complete list of all the nominees: Movies and actors

They are already here!

The Nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awards Revealed the morning of this Tuesday, February 8.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the nominations for the 23 categories, from Best Picture to Best Director. The Oscar Awards ceremony will take place next Sunday, March 27 sharp at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Up to now, The name of the host of the ceremony has not been released, however, the gala may be followed completely live through ABC, television network that owns the transmission of the event.

Oscar Awards 2022: Full list of nominees

Next, the films and actors nominated for the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards.

Best actress

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen StewartSpencer

Best Actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best film

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

dunes

king richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth BranaghBelfast

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi DenchBelfast

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best screenplay

BelfastKenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

king richard

The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

best animated film

Charm

flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best animated short film

Affairs of the Art

Beast

boxballet

robin robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best live action short film

Ala Kachuu—Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

please hold

best wardrobe

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

better sound

Belfast

dunes

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Composition

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Charm (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

best edit

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King RichardPamela Martin

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

best documentary

Ascension

Attica

flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Short Documentary

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

best original song

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Two Little Caterpillars” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Charm)

“Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best Cinematography

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Better visual effects

best international film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

