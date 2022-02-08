Oscar 2022: Complete list of all the nominees: Movies and actors
The Nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awards Revealed the morning of this Tuesday, February 8.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the nominations for the 23 categories, from Best Picture to Best Director. The Oscar Awards ceremony will take place next Sunday, March 27 sharp at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.
Up to now, The name of the host of the ceremony has not been released, however, the gala may be followed completely live through ABC, television network that owns the transmission of the event.
Oscar Awards 2022: Full list of nominees
Next, the films and actors nominated for the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards.
Best actress
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen StewartSpencer
Best Actor
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… Boom!)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best film
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- dunes
- king richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Kenneth BranaghBelfast
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
- Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)
Best Supporting Actress
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Judi DenchBelfast
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best Supporting Actor
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Troy Kotsur (CODA)
- Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
- JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Best screenplay
- BelfastKenneth Branagh
- Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)
- Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- king richard
- The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
- CODA (Sian Heder)
- Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)
- Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)
- The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
- The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
best animated film
- Charm
- flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best animated short film
- Affairs of the Art
- Beast
- boxballet
- robin robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Best live action short film
- Ala Kachuu—Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- please hold
best wardrobe
- Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
- Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
- Dune (Jacqueline West)
- Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
- West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)
better sound
- Belfast
- dunes
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Original Composition
- Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
- Dune (Hans Zimmer)
- Charm (Germaine Franco)
- Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
- The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
best edit
- Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)
- Dune (Joe Walker)
- King RichardPamela Martin
- The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
- Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)
best documentary
- Ascension
- Attica
- flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing With Fire
Best Short Documentary
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
best original song
- “Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
- “Two Little Caterpillars” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Charm)
- “Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)
- “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
- “Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Best Cinematography
- Dune (Greig Fraser)
- Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)
- The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
- West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Better visual effects
best international film
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- Flee (Denmark)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
