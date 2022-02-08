Oscar 2022: Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch and Will Smith among the nominees for Best Actor | LIGHTS

The 94th edition of the Oscar awards You already have your nominees. This Tuesday the competitors who will face to raise the statuette of this 2022 were known; among which the category of Best Actor in a leading role stands out.

From the Ira Aldridge Theater in Washington, Phylicia Rashad and John Woods III were in charge of revealing the five nominees in one of the most competitive categories within the Academy Awards.

The first announced was the Spanish Javier Bardem for his role as Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos”; becoming the first surprise in the category, because he was not considered within the forecasts of specialized media.

Next, the name of Benedict Cumberbatch was announced for his role as Phil Burbank in “The Power of the Dog”, the most awarded film this season. Next came Andrew Garfield for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson in “Tick, Tick…Boom!”

Will Smith was also included in this important category for “King Richard”. The American actor had not received an Oscar nomination for 15 years. Finally, another surprise was Denzel Washington, who entered the race for his role as Macbeth in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Within Best Actor, the possibility of Leonardo DiCaprio being nominated for “Don’t Look Up” had also been considered, although the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) had not taken it into account -according to The New York Times- because it is a film full of stars Among the forecasts was also Jude Hill (“Belfast”).

Meet all the nominees for Best Actor at the Oscars 2022:

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

It should be remembered that the central gala of the 2022 Oscar Awards will take place next Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States. In addition, the transmission of the entire event will be through the ABC network in the North American country.

