One of the worst Switch exclusives could have a sequel

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Nintendo Switch is a console that, in its almost 5 years of life, has given us fabulous games and others that many don’t even remember anymore. For this reason, a new rumor that ensures that one of the exclusives that it has received will have a sequel draws a lot of attention.

According to Zippo, a popular insider in the Nintendo community, the company is planning to release a sequel to 1-2 switches. Yes! We refer to that casual game that sought to show the capabilities of the Joy-Con and which many thought must have been a free game that accompanied the console.

According to Zippo, the sequel to 1-2 switches will be revealed this year. He also thinks there’s a chance it could come in 2022, which wouldn’t be surprising since there are plenty of times Nintendo releases games shortly after revealing them.

Related video: The most anticipated video games of February 2022

No one would expect a new 1-2 switches

Definitely a sequel to 1-2 switches it would be something amazing. The original game came out on March 3, 2017 as one of the console’s launch titles. It is a collection of mini-games made to play as a family and exploit the characteristics of Nintendo Switch. Something like whatand Wii Sports it was for the Nintendo Wii, only it was offered as a separate title and did not come on the console.

The reason why it’s surprising 1-2 switches may have a console is because it seems to have passed with more glory, having an average of 58 on Metacritic and without having left a real impact. That said, it sold millions of copies and that would be enough to justify a sequel in Nintendo’s eyes.

It’s important to note that while Zippo is a popular insider, it doesn’t mean it’s infallible. This is why we recommend you take this news with a grain of salt. We’ll keep an eye on it and let you know when we know more about it.

And you, what do you think about it? Do you think that 1-2 switches deserves a sequel? Tell us in the comments.

1-2 switches It arrived on Nintendo Switch on March 3, you can learn more about it by visiting its file or reading our review. Follow this link to see more news related to Nintendo Switch.