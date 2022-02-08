One of the most successful movies in the history of Netflix began shooting its sequel – Tvshow – 02/08/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Three years ago, when accessing the trends and audience numbers of Netflix was an impossible mission, the unexpected news arrived that mystery on board (murder mystery, by its original title) was the film with the best premiere on the popular streaming platform. Then it was learned that it was the most viewed in its year, 2019, and remained among the top 10 for a long time. most viewed of all time at service.

He came out of that ranking for recent titles and big-budget, high-profile bets —Red alert with Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds; don’t look up with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep; a couple with Sandra Bullock and another with Chris Hemsworth—, but that does not take away the honor of being one of the titles that has worked best for Netflix. Hence, now the bet is doubled.

Yesterday, the leading couple of this mystery comedy, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandlerannounced through their social networks that they had started filming the announced sequel.

“Back to work with my friend,” announced the actress from the set, a paradisiacal location with beaches, greenery and palm trees.

Details of the plot of this second part, as well as its technical team, are unknown. In the original, Aniston and Sandler played a married couple who, in the midst of a European vacation and a singular yacht ride, became a murder suspect and exhausted resources to prove his innocence.