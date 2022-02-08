Omar Fernández-Juan Reynoso and their curious relationship from Cruz Azul Hidalgo

After passing through the subsidiary of La Maquina, both worked together in the Melgar of Peru and Puebla

Omar Fernández, footballer from León, will face Juan Reynoso and Cruz Azul tonighta team that opened the doors of Mexican football for him through Cruz Azul Hidalgo, which was the subsidiary of La Maquina, in which the Colombian shone in the 2013/2014 season, the year in which the cement producers managed to avoid relegation in the Ascent MX.

John Reynosocurrent coach of Cruz Azul’s first team, was in charge of opening the doors of Mexican soccer to Omar Fernandez, to which he came from Llaneros FC in his country. However, he arrived at the branch of the La Noria team, when the sky-blue team was in the last positions of the ratio table, a fight that the cement workers waged with the Colombian as an important piece.

Omar Fernández was a key player in Juan Reynoso’s Cruz Azul Hidalgo Facebook: Cruz Azul Hidalgo

“He was a benchmark within the team. At that time the team was fighting relegation and he was one of the players who was always a base player on that squad, with goals, with assists, I think he was good and managed to develop, he managed to give the team the quality with which he came to contribute and with that imbalance with which he had been hired. He more than fulfilled what was a good contract, ”recalls Joaquín Moreno, who was Reynoso’s assistant in the 2013 Apertura and took the reins of the team in the 2014 Clausura after the Peruvian’s departure.

“He was always an unbalancing player in one-on-one, also to attack spaces, he was a player that we put in a different profile, because he liked to penetrate with the ball at his foot because he was a very fast player, who is skilled. He always went to a changed profile because he kicked from medium distance and in his natural profile he reached the baseline and threw good crosses”.

Despite the fact that he only spent six months with Juan Reynoso on the bench, the Peruvian and Colombian planted a relationship that was forged in Cruz Azul Hidalgo, but later they have taken it to Melgar in Peru and Pueblathe last club in which they shared a dressing room.

“The vision that Juan Reynoso had of him, was very clear that at some point he was going to reach more. I think that the one that was very important in his career and the support he gave him was through Juan Reynoso”, recalls Joaquín Moreno, who is currently director of the basic forces of Mineros de Zacatecas, in addition to being the coach of Mineros de Fresnillo.