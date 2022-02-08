Nurse charged with setting co-worker on fire at New Jersey hospital

It is presumed that they had an argument before the assault was completed.

A traveling nurse is being accused of attacking a co-worker by setting her on fire Monday morning. at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, a hospital spokesman said.

Health care public relations director Ben Goldsten said in a statement that the nurse, whose identity has not been released, is accused of setting fire to a full-time employee in the hospital’s staff break room, adding that The nurse left the medical center and ended up running away, NJ.com reported.

The victim was injured and had to receive care at the Hackensack University emergency room, before being transported to another hospital for treatment.The Bergen County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The employee suffered third-degree burns to her upper body and hands, requiring stitches to cut her head, authorities said.

Despite the nature of the incident, the causes have not been clarified and there were no witnesses during the attack, but it is presumed that they had an argument before the unfortunate outcome; additional security was also placed around the hospital on Monday, Goldstein added.

At the moment, neither the hospital nor the prosecutor’s office identified the aggressor and the victim, and it is not clear if any related arrests were made.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family.. Hackensack Meridian Health strongly condemns any act of violence,” Goldstein said.

Itinerant nurses, or traveling nurses as they are also known, work for third-party recruitment agencies and are hired by local hospitals to fill staff shortages.

Goldstein noted in her statement that the nurse underwent a full evaluation before starting at Hackensack University Medical Center in mid-November.

You may also like:

• Subject sets fire to homeless man and causes his death while sleeping on the stairs of a building in Manhattan

• Man sets his girlfriend on fire in Memphis when she told her she didn’t want to be with him anymore

• She sets fire to her boyfriend’s car in revenge for being unfaithful