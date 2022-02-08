Not so well known stories about Schindler’s List

Few of us doubt that “Schindler’s List” is a film that, due to the beautiful and at the same time heartbreaking and optimistic story it tells, is one of the favorite works of the public and of its director, Steven Spielberg.

Almost 50 years passed from 1945, when the Schindler factory was liberated by Soviet troops, until the story became known at the end of 1993, through Spielberg’s film.

In 1980, an Australian walked into a Beverly Hills store to ask about the price of some luggage. The store owner struck up a conversation with him, and when he found out that the customer was a writer, he invited him into the back room, and showed him two file cabinets where he had numerous files on the history of a German named Oskar Schindler, who had saved 1,200 Jews from the extermination camps during World War II.

Mr. Poldek Pfefferberg, a Holocaust survivor and store owner, tried for almost an hour to convince Thomas Kenneally, as the writer was called, to write a book about these materials. Once Kenneally became interested, they traveled to Krakow and other places associated with Schindler’s life.

And this story has a chain of events in itself. Let’s start with the person who tipped the scales for this story to find its place in the cinema: Sidney Sheinberg.

Sheinberg was the CEO of Universal Studios in 1982, he was the one who sent Steven Spielberg a clipping from the New York Times Review of Books with the review on “Schindler’s List”, and seeing that Spielberg was not convinced to make a movie about the subject, he bought the book.

One of the challenges in making this movie was turning a good book into a good script. That process took years; the text passed through various hands, until Spielberg abandoned the project for a while.

For the story to be told, Universal Studios offered it to other directors, including Martin Scorsese (who had the great merit of accepting and commissioning Steven Zaillian to write the script). Scorsese sensed that he was taking on Spielberg’s project, talked to him and his wife, and shared the Zaillian script with them.

One of the surprises of the film was Spielberg’s request to shoot the film in black and white, arguing that the Holocaust materials were in that format and this would make the film feel “real”.

The moment of final recognition came at the annual Academy Awards ceremony in 1994, where the film took home seven awards, including best picture and best director.

There are many people who have not yet seen this monument to the impossibility of human adventure, and to the seriousness of hate expressed in its most extreme forms, so I urge you to see again, or see for the first time, this film with an unforgettable ending.

Alejandro Felix de Souza, MA, MIB