Nominated for Best Concacaf Player of the Year

Hirving Lozano is living a great moment in his career, and that is that in addition to being a reference in the attack of the Mexican teamthe Mexican has been earning a place in the starting eleven of Naples when it is at 100 percent. Given this, the Concacaf nominated him for the award Best Male Player of the Year.

In the list, which is made up of six players who play in Europe, there are also the names of stars such as Alphonso Davis, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, michail antonio Y jonathan david. It should be noted that the six footballers militate in the five best leagues in Europe.

The announcement was made by the Concacaf through their social networks, however, users had negative opinions because the goalkeeper of the PSG, Keylor Navasbecause they consider that he deserved to be among the players by having a great year.

The Chucky Lozano was not the only Mexican to be nominated, because in the women’s category appears the player from Tigres Femenil, Stephany Mayorwho shares a list with players like STephanie Labbé of PSG, Chelsea’s Jessie Flemingamong other soccer players.

