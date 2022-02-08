No Way Home, nominated for the Oscars 2022!

The Marvel Studios movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, surprisingly sneaks into the Oscars 2022 nominations.

As we have told on our website, the Oscar nominations 2022 They have already come to light and have given us a great surprise. The surprise is that Spider-Man: No Way Homethe great arachnid event of Marvel Studioswill be at the prestigious awards ceremony of the Hollywood Film Academy. The film of Tom Hollandco-starring the wall climbers from Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguirehas been selected for one of the most reputable candidates as the years go by.

And it is that the oscars 2022 have nominated Spider-Man: No Way Home for Best Special Effects. The VFX work carried out by the Marvel Studios tape and sony pictures has been rewarded. He will have to compete for the prize with other very important titles. For example, with a giant like dunes, which has swept these nominations. She also shares category with one of her “sisters”.

We are obviously talking about another Marvel Studios movie. Is about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The two UCM films will go head to head for the coveted statuette. Spider-Man: No Way Home will also be seen with FreeGuy Y no time to die. The farewell of james-bond from Daniel Craig will be in contention for Best Special Effects.

Andrew Garfield has been nominated for Best Actor

Andrew Garfield’s 2022 Oscars nomination was foreshadowed. His role in tick, tick… Boom! It got a huge amount of praise, so it wasn’t unexpected at all. will have to compete with Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog). and also against Will Smithwho is the big favorite for his leadership in the biopic Williams method. complete this category Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) Y Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).