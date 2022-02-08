No time to die, review of the new 007 movie (2021)

Renewed or die. In his brief but vitaminized intervention in “No time to die”Ana de Armas breaks one of the procedural topics of any spy and secret agent movie, the rigor of the password. “The code”he literally says. In the next scene, the film breaks the conventions of the Bond saga itself when, in the usual solo meeting of agent 007 with his beautiful partners, the young woman’s lack of interest in falling into the seductive nets of fifty-year-old James Bond is evident. previously irresistible. It has not been and will not be the only break in the Bond codes that the film makes, some of them traumatic.



“No time to die” It is the last installment of Daniel Craig as Commander Bond, a character he has played in five films, including the one that opens now, for fifteen years. Coincidence or not, the Craig period began when he was finishing the series “The Sopranos” that had revolutionized the television landscape and vindicated serial fiction. This comes from the fact that Craig’s corpus of Bond films has a trace of a miniseries that the saga had not had in its previous forty years, rather given to a structure, to continue with the analogy, of self-conclusive episodes. It started with the reboot “Royal Casino” (2006) and at the beginning of the one we are dealing with, reference is still made to the character of Eva Green, who died there, in addition to the fact that, among other things, two important figures from “Spectre” (2015). Although Sean Connery has the indisputable value of a founding myth and Roger Moore enhanced the humorous side of the agent, Daniel Craig, also co-producer of the last two films starring him, appears willing to leave his mark, despite the fact that he has not always shone in the interpretive register –badly in “Spectre”, well in “No time to die”–, as one of the most important and most adult Bonds, with his own personality.

As it happened in other installments –“Skyfall”for example–, and aware of its own baggage, “No time to die” winks at the history of the saga such as “Agent 007 against Doctor No” or very especially “007 to Her Majesty’s Secret Service”, the only film starring George Lazenby, even including again in the final credits, in another unusual detail, the song of that one, the wonderful one and, for this writer, the best of the entire saga, “We Have All The Time In The World”, performed by Louis Armstrong.

For all this, “No time to die” it reveals itself as a careful film, aware of its importance and its range of turning point. Also enjoyable, it does not leave aside the usual spectacularity of the action scenes. And not only that: its start is surprising, as brilliant as it is unusual, outside the Bond tradition, to bring the film closer, at first, to the horror genre. On the other hand, although its development is mostly fluid and leaves an end to the story, the almost three hours of footage cause a lazy last part –except for the glorious ending–, the result of the self-awareness of a film that is known to be transcendental.