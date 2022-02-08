No, Halo Infinite does not register a significant loss of players on Xbox

It is not the first time that we have had to deny one of the daily negative news against Xbox or one of its exclusives based on data without much foundation, but this one has especially caught our attention due to the apparent passive aggressiveness of the headlines with which it has been dealt with the alleged “slump” of Halo Infinite players. The support for this news is a proven fact, but whose bias is extremely important: the drop in the top 5 most played titles in the Xbox Store and its decrease in simultaneous players.

Therefore, we have to explain a couple of small details. The first, that the list of most played Xbox games is adjusted to the country from where you look at it. That is to say, in the US, indeed, as Windows Central states, in one of the articles where these statements have been seized, it has dropped to 6th position. Indeed, that in the country where there are more players there is potentially lower in the ranking affects the global. But, does losing a position where the ones you have on top of you are literally: GTA V, Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends and Roblox, which are real beasts amassing players, does it really mean MAJOR LOSS?

Halo Infinite continues to show muscle on Xbox

That’s only in the US Do you know where it is in the rest of the countries? You do not need to look for it, we show it to you, including by the way, the majority of Latin American countries that you read us, so that you have even more proof.

These are the positions of the most played titles in which Halo Infinite is in these countries:

Peru – 1st

Paraguay – 1st

Honduras – 1st

Uruguay – 2nd

Columbia – 3rd

Mexico – 4th

USA – 6th

Spain – 7th

Australia – 7th

Chile – 8th

Germany – 10th

Argentina – 10th

UK – 12th

Brazil – 20th

In practically most countries, not only those that we have pointed out, which are a reference to the good health of the game currently on Xbox consoles, a game like Destiny 2, an absolute success on the platform, is usually well below Halo Infinite since the premiere of this A few days ago Tom Warren said in this tweet that Destiny 2 counted on February 1 with a whopping 275,000 concurrent players only on Xbox. How many can play Halo Infinite? More than 300,000 visitors a day? Surely with ease.

Perhaps the elephant in the room at the moment is its low number of players on Steam, in which -we quote Windows Central again- they stated that it had been 25,000, well below the main ones, especially for an F2P. However, we must also take references in this regard. Halo Infinite has been active on Steam since November 12, and has obviously been noticing a drop after facing a constant struggle to improve its quality and multiplayer content, as well as continuous adjustments that affect its progression.

Even so, I say again, do you know which title has 25,000 concurrent players today? final fantasy xiv online Can anyone say that FFXIV online is a failure? For us of course not, but what do you interpret with these figures? In short, be it Windows Central, be it any other website or be it ours, we always recommend that you do not stop at the headline and read all the information. Halo Infinite is going through a rut, of course, but the Master Chief isn’t knocked down by a couple of headlines. We have a successful game for a long time, which of course is not without bugs or problems like any other big release.