‘Nightmare Alley’, by Guillermo del Toro, nominated for four Oscars 2022 – El Financiero

The nominations for 94th Annual Academy Awards were unveiled at an event hosted by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross this Tuesday morning in a delivery that will take place next March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

The Mexican William of the Bull was present with the alley of lost souls in four categories: What best filmone of the most important triples in the ceremony, best photography (thanks to the work of Dan Laustsen), Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Oscar nominees 2022

Here we tell you about the 23 categories who announced their candidates to take the award. Although the presenters have not been announced, it is expected that after some editions marked by the pandemic caused by COVID-19, this year the Hollywood industry returns to its traditional format.

Best film

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

dunes

king richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

best director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Champion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Leading Actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!)

Will Smith (king richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best leading actress

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughter)

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (spencer)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J K Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judy Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (king richard)

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)

dunes (Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Champion)

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast (Kenneth Brangh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)

king richard (Zach Baylin)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer)

best photography

dunes (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnell)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Best Animated Feature Film

Charm

flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best animated short film

Affairs of the Art

Beast

boxballet

robin robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Costume Design

cruel

Cyrano

dunes

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

best soundtrack

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

dunes (Hans Zimmer)

Charm (Germain Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Johnny Greenwood)

better sound

Belfast

dunes

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

best original song

“Be Alive” (king richard), Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Two Caterpillars” (Charm), Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” (Belfast), VanMorrison

“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days), DianeWarren

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Film

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

best montage

Don’t Look Up

dunes

king richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best makeup and hairstyle

Coming 2 America

cruel

dunes

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Production Design

dunes

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Better visual effects

dunes

FreeGuy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best fiction short

Wing Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

please hold