‘Nightmare Alley’, by Guillermo del Toro, nominated for four Oscars 2022 – El Financiero
The nominations for 94th Annual Academy Awards were unveiled at an event hosted by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross this Tuesday morning in a delivery that will take place next March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
The Mexican William of the Bull was present with the alley of lost souls in four categories: What best filmone of the most important triples in the ceremony, best photography (thanks to the work of Dan Laustsen), Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.
Oscar nominees 2022
Here we tell you about the 23 categories who announced their candidates to take the award. Although the presenters have not been announced, it is expected that after some editions marked by the pandemic caused by COVID-19, this year the Hollywood industry returns to its traditional format.
Best film
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
dunes
king richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
best director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Champion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Best Leading Actor
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… Boom!)
Will Smith (king richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best leading actress
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughter)
Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (spencer)
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J K Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judy Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (king richard)
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA (Sian Heder)
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)
dunes (Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth)
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhal)
The Power of the Dog (Jane Champion)
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast (Kenneth Brangh)
Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)
king richard (Zach Baylin)
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer)
best photography
dunes (Greig Fraser)
Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)
The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnell)
West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Best Animated Feature Film
Charm
flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best animated short film
Affairs of the Art
Beast
boxballet
robin robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Costume Design
cruel
Cyrano
dunes
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
best soundtrack
Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
dunes (Hans Zimmer)
Charm (Germain Franco)
Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
The Power of the Dog (Johnny Greenwood)
better sound
Belfast
dunes
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
best original song
“Be Alive” (king richard), Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Dixson
“Two Caterpillars” (Charm), Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” (Belfast), VanMorrison
“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days), DianeWarren
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short Film
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
best montage
Don’t Look Up
dunes
king richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best makeup and hairstyle
Coming 2 America
cruel
dunes
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Production Design
dunes
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Better visual effects
dunes
FreeGuy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best fiction short
Wing Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
please hold