New GCam 8.4 based on the Pixel 6 camera: how to download it

If you know the gcam We have very good news for you: there is already a new version with very important news. With the arrival of Pixel 6 Google made some shooting mode updates, stabilization and general quality. These changes have been extracted from the application of pixel camera and embodied in the GCam 8.4. The best? It is now available for you to install on your mobile. And yes, it doesn’t matter what device you have.

New GCam 8.4 with more quality and new modes

The Pixel 6 he refocused on the camera as the main attraction. New sensors and different capture options have brought new shooting modes to the app of Google camera. Now that the published GCam 8.4 these modes also make an appearance.

The bad news is that the GCam 8.4despite being able install on any mobileIt is not 100% compatible. That is, you may encounter shooting modes that don’t work, crashes when you try to take photos with a certain mode, or you may find that your hardware is not compatible.

This is normal and not something specific to this new version: all GCams have limitations on certain devices. The best thing you can do is download it and test what things you can take advantage of and what things you can’t. Doing it is very simple.

Install GCam 8.4 on your Android

Download the new version of the GCam It’s still as easy as before: you just have to download a APKs and ready. From the GCam Hub website you can enter and download the new GCam 8.4 developed and published by BSG.

you just have to download the apk, install it and open the application. It has a new design and many more modes that you can start trying. It won’t work in the same way and will achieve the same results on all devices, but on a large majority it will produce a higher image quality than the default camera.