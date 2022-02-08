Netflix triumphs at the Oscars and gets 16 nominations thanks to two films | Entertainment

Netflix is ​​getting closer to absolute success: after changing the industry with its streaming proposal, it is about to win the Oscar for best film.

Although he almost touched it with Rome, it seems that this year could be the definitive one. has been revealed the list of candidates for the Oscars, and Netflix adds 16 nominations with only two films.

It is the most nominated film of the year, The Power of the Dog, with 12 Oscar nominationsY don’t look up, what do you get four nominations.

It seems that Netflix’s great rival will be duneswhich has obtained 10 nominations. To highlight the Spanish actors (and marriage) Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, who are candidates in the categories of Best Leading Actress and Best Leading Actor, respectively.

We already warned a few weeks ago, when we published a news where we talked about The Power of the DogWhat big favorite for the Oscars.

It can hardly be said to be a surprise: it has already won more than 20 awards for the best film of 2021, including the Golden Globe for best drama.

The Power of the Dog (Review) is an unconventional western, which is so popular in the United States. It stars Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch), who plays a cruel and feared farmer in 1925 Montana.

When Phil discovers that his brother George (Jesse Plemons), a kind and generous man, has married the widowed Rose (Kirsten Dunst), Phil begins to publicly despise his sister-in-law, and her sensitive son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhe). ). All 4 actors have been nominated for an Oscar.

The Power of the Dog is directed by one of the best directors of all time, Jane Campionresponsible for multi-award winning works such as The Piano, for which she was nominated for an Oscar, An Angel at my table, or Bright Star. She is also an Oscar nominee for this film.

It is based on the literary bestseller of the same name by writer Thomas Savage. A work that many describe as anti-westernwith all that this entails.

Total, The Power of the Dog has received 12 Oscar nominations. They are the following:

Best film

Best Direction (Jane Campion)

Best Leading Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch)

Best Supporting Actor (Jesse Plemons)

Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee)

Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst)

Best Adapted Screenplay (Jane Campion)

Best Editing (Peter Sciberras)

Best Cinematography (Ari Wegner)

Best Soundtrack (Jonny Greenwood)

Best Production Design (Grant Major, Amber Richards)

Best Sound (Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb)

It is now available to enjoy on Netflix.

The other great winner of the platform is don’t look upa hilarious comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett.

You can watch the trailer here:

Actually, Don’t Look Up is social criticism disguised as comedy.

Two astronomers from a second division university discover that a meteorite capable of destroying the Earth will hit our planet with a probability of 99.99%. Despite the fact that they spread it on networks and even speak with the president of the country, everyone takes it as a joke, or tries to do business.

The movie charge against social networks that idiotize peopleagainst politicians with ambitions to get rich, and against the antisciencelooking in the mirror of what has happened with covid and vaccines.

Although this social criticism is somewhat diluted by absurd humor and excessive parody, it is a fun film that at times makes you think, and even feel ashamed for humanity, and what we have become.

Don’t Look Up has received four Oscar nominations.:

Best film

Best Original Screenplay (Adam McKay)

Best Editing (Hank Corwin)

Best Soundtrack (Nicholas Britell)

It is also available now on Netflix.

if you want to know all nominations for the Oscars 2022, take a look at this article on Hobbyconsolas.