Netflix series: ‘Sweet Magnolias’ and the story of the book that inspired the series | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Among its cast we can find several stars from the entertainment industry, but perhaps the one that stands out the most is Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of the princess of pop.
The role of the sister of Britney Spears in ‘Sweet Magnolias’
Jamie Lynn Spears began her adventure in ‘Sweet Magnolias’ as Noreen Fitzgibbons, a woman who had an affair with Maddie’s husband, Bill Townsend.
At first he started as a secondary character, but as the season progressed he got a more relevant role in the story. During the series he will try to get along with his future stepchildren, with Kyle being the one with whom he has a deeper connection, due to him supporting his passion for theater.
When media such as ‘Deadline’ confirmed that Spears would have a greater relevance in the series, a considerable group of fans protested because they considered that she never helped her sister Britney Spears during her fight to regain her legal guardianship.
In fact, several of them started a movement in which they assured that they would boycott the series if Netflix did not remove Jamie Lynn Spears from the cast. A petition was even started on the Change.org platform to try to put pressure, which gathered more than 20 thousand signatures. Despite this, Britney Spears’ younger sister continued her work on ‘Sweet Magnolias’.
The difference between the books and Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias’ series
The Netflix series ‘Sweet Magnolias’ tries to adapt as faithfully as possible the story of Sherryl Woods’s work, which consists of 11 books so far, the first published in 2007 and the most recent in 2014.
Although the producers took care to accurately follow the original story, certain differences can be found between the two stories.
For example, the first three ‘Sweet Magnolias’ books each focus on the lives of the main characters: Dana Sue, Helen and Maddie. On the contrary, the series tries from the beginning to give the same weight to the three girls.
The car accident at the end of the first season was a devastating event, but in the books Kyle’s anger at his parents’ separation is handled differently.
The boy failed to make a connection with Noreen as they never got along as well as they did in the Netflix production. Although he felt ignored by his family, he never got away using a car, so the accident never happened.
In the original story, Dana Sue’s daughter, Annie, suffers from an illness related to her eating habits, causing her to go into cardiac arrest and have to go to the hospital. During the series, at least in the first season, the girl does not have that problem.
The relationship between Carl and Maddie is not well seen either in the books or in the series, but while in the Netflix show things are just gossip, in the books the couple faces several problems due to their relationship.
The first of them comes from the school principal, who warns Carl that it is not right for him to have a relationship with the mother of one of his students, due to the moral codes of the school.
The situation escalates to a level where parents are protesting for the coach’s dismissal and the School Board has to intervene. In the end, it is decided that the case is nothing more than gossip and that Carl can carry on with his work.
Isaac came to the town of Serenity looking for his birth parents and even thought that Dana Sue was his mother. She hired him as his helper in the kitchen and made him feel like he was part of the family, something he wanted with all his heart.
Unfortunately, in the books this character does not exist, his assistant in that version of the story is Karen, a single mother who works to support her children.