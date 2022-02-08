“My nomination would not have made sense without Penelope’s”

“A little coffee, for God’s sake. A cut, please,” says Javier Bardem amused as soon as he sits down in front of the press. He is radiant, splendid, he has just received his fourth Oscar nomination thanks to Being the RicardosDirected by Aaron Sorkin. but above all he is happy because his nomination has come along with that of his partner, Penelope Cruz, nominated for best actress for the parallel mothers of Almodovar.





“I don’t know what to tell you, I’m very happy. Very happy about some things and very sad about others. I’m sorry he’s not here. the good bossI was hoping I could make it to the final quintet because of how people reacted in the US and England at the Academy, laughing in the same places and getting hit by the same things. And in Being the Ricardos I miss the nomination for the original screenplay and the film, to Denis Villeneuve for dunes, an extraordinary director of those who mark an era. But on a personal level I am very happy, especially for Penelope, I am very happy for mine but it would not have made sense without hers, that it happens at the same time seems magical to me, “he summarizes.

It makes me sad that ‘The good boss’ is not there, I was hoping that he could reach the final quintet”

And he highlights that Penélope Cruz’s nomination “is for a role in Spanish for the second time, it seems to me something extraordinary and historic speaking of Marca España. I also miss Pedro as director and screenwriter in the nominations, but his work is in ours , there are four Spaniards waging war”.





He admits that he and Cruz are “amazed, shocked” and explained that they were “watching the nominations on TV hugging each other and reminding us how important it is, that it is a privilege and an honor to be able to work and on projects like these, and that they be considered, not I mean that they are, among the ten best of the year by the people of the academies, call them baftas, oscar or goyas, it’s a lot, being foreigners and doing a role in Spanish”.

Even so, he acknowledges, “when the time comes to find out your category, you can’t help but make your heart race. In my case, you know that if you are nominated you are the first to be announced by B. She has been very happy and me with a stupid face”.

“I have not reacted until her thing has come, I wanted to share it with her, if not, it would not make sense,” Bardem continues in his story. “And in her nomination the announcement was different. They started with Chastain, Colman… She said: ‘Too many cés’. I said: ‘She can still come’. And when they said their names we hugged each other knowing which is something extraordinary. We have flipao, we are very amazed, happy and moved. Receiving it with all the serenity that can be had at this time but also with much gratitude”.

the other candidates

“I’m not going to get it, it seems that Will Smith is on the run with a great job; Benedict has done a wonderful job, extraordinarily different, it’s a good movie; Andrew sings and does everything in his film, and he is charming, super loving, beautiful, has a wonderful energy. And Denzel Washington, that animal that whenever he opens his mouth I’m stuck looking at him, has a well, a vital circumstance that interests me a lot. ” And he concludes: “It’s not going to happen.”





