Most repeated predictions for tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct

A new and interesting compilation related to Nintendo Switch games arrives again. We are talking in this case about the predictions of the fans for the new Nintendo Direct scheduled for tomorrow.

Nintendo Direct Predictions

In this case, we bring you a compilation provided by Nintendo Life where they mention some of the games that might appear live. Includes already confirmed games and others unannounced but rumored.

We leave them below:

Like upcoming releases (maybe new trailers, demos, etc.)…

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Triangle Strategy

As games planned for this year (new trailers, more specific dates, etc.)…

Advance Wars Reboot

Splatoon 3

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Bayonetta 3

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (in case it is not shown, we leave you an image)

As content for already released games…

DLC for Pokémon Legends

As news of rumored games (which could be officially announced)…

Metroid Prime remake / Trilogy HD

New Donkey Kong

mario kart 9

New Fire Emblem

New Xenoblades

As ports…

Wind Waker & Twilight Princess HD

Tomodachi Life

Other news…

Maybe it’s time for a new Mario game

Game Boy games or other news for Nintendo Switch Online

Metroid Prime 4

To this, we would add news from the Super Mario movie, DLC for Mario Party Superstars, Hollow Knight: Silksong and also the rumored Persona 4 Golden. What do you think? You can share it in the comments.

After 50 hours dedicated to the Hollow Knight I can finally say that I have my official clown license approved. Now to wait for the Nintendo Direct, surely they will announce the date of the Silksong, what an illusion! pic.twitter.com/IEGp0KWD7T – Velasco (@pvelascoferia) February 8, 2022

Nintendo Switch transforms to suit your situation and lets you play the titles you want even when you don’t have much time. It is a new era in which you do not have to adapt your life to video games: now it is the console that adapts to your life. Enjoy your games when you want, where you want and how you want! Three game modes TV mode Gather everyone in front of one screen and enjoy the game together. Place the console on the Nintendo Switch dock to play in high definition on the TV. desktop mode Share the screen, share the fun. Open the console support to share the screen and have a great time with multiplayer games. portable mode Take a splendid screen with you wherever you go. Play with the Joy-Con controls embedded in the console, and take it wherever you want.

Via. Source. image source.