More health, more well-being, more economy

The covid-19 crisis has caused us pain and uncertainty, but we have also learned to be stronger as a society, to better prepare ourselves for future challenges; and it has reaffirmed that health, economy and well-being are intimately linked. Without health there is no economy or well-beingand health, as we have seen, depends to a large extent on having strong health policies and systems, and having the medicines and research that make them possible.

This crisis has also shown us the relevant role that Spain has been playing in the global mobilization against covid-19. Our country is the first in Europe and the fourth in the world in clinical trials against the coronavirus and it has four companies participating in the production of the vaccines that are helping to defeat it. Our leading role in clinical research against the coronavirus is no accident. Spain has been for years one of the international references in clinical drug trials. And it is thanks to the close collaboration between health authorities, hospitals, professionals, patients and pharmaceutical companies. Today, Spanish centers participate in more than a third of the trials carried out in Europe, and for many of our companies, Spain is already the second country, after the United States, in clinical trials.

“There is no room for policies aimed at consolidating our future that are not based on three pillars: health, research and medicine”

Participation in the production of vaccines shows, on the other hand, the solidity of our productive fabric. Today there is little more than 80 companies in the world that participate in the manufacture of the new vaccines, given the complexity of its production; well, I insist, four are Spanish. We should feel proud to be part of such an outstanding role in a mobilization of resources unprecedented in history and to have been an example for many other countries in terms of the vaccination process.

The crisis, in short, has taught us that health, research and medicine are critical to the well-being and future prosperity of modern society. We are talking about a strategic sector. There is no room for policies aimed at consolidating our future that are not based on these three closely linked pillars: health, research and medicine. In this regard, the Government presented in November the main lines of one of the Strategic Projects for Economic Recovery and Transformation (Perte)the avant-garde health plan, and has also announced the development of a Strategic Plan for the Pharmaceutical Industry for this first half of the year.

“It is a necessity and an opportunity to bet on the production of medicines, in terms of economic investment and strategic security”

At Farmaindustria, we understand these initiatives in terms of necessity, but also of opportunity, both from the field of research and production. And I explain. Spain can and must participate decisively in cutting-edge biomedical research, and for this it is critical strengthen our health system and decisively promote drug researchespecially in the clinical field. Both issues are linked, since clinical research attracts industry funding to hospitals, puts our healthcare professionals at the scientific forefront, opens up more opportunities for patients through their participation in trials, and contributes to the creation of an ecosystem that energizes our basic and preclinical research. And let us not forget that there is a basis for this: drug research already today represents the 19% of the R&D of the entire Spanish industry. Spain can become a pole of attraction for international investment in biomedical research.

It is also a necessity and an opportunity to bet on the production of medicines, in terms of economic investment and strategic security. In the crisis, it has been found high dependency than Europe —and Spain— has Asian countries in the production of essential or strategic medicines. We are talking about veteran drugs, no longer industrially protected and subject to periodic price reductions, whose production has been moved to countries such as China and India for cost reasons. The point is that this dependency could be understood today as excessive in an area as delicate as that of medicine and in the face of challenges such as health crises. And here too we have a solid foundation: Spain has 82 manufacturing plants for medicines for human useand this means that exports have not stopped growing in recent years to 12,800 million euros per year.

The drug already constitutes 5% of total Spanish exports, and almost a quarter if we talk about high technology. At Farmaindustria we are convinced that, on this powerful basis and in an appropriate framework of collaboration with the Administration, we can recover part of the production of strategic medicinesrecover industrial sovereignty and generate more productive investment to tackle the productive challenges posed by technological progress in our sector.

“The medicine already constitutes 5% of total Spanish exports, and almost a quarter if we talk about high technology”

And all this, research and production, at a time of revolution in biomedicine, hand in hand with advanced therapies and precision medicine and at the gates of so-called personalized medicine. A good part of the medicines that the biopharmaceutical industry manages to make available to the health system each year are precisely precision therapies, which is why the commitment to it, the generalization of the use of biomarkers and the digitization plans that are pointed out in the aforementioned Perte They will allow Spanish patients to access these new cutting-edge medicines in a National Health System, I trust, that is also cutting-edge. This is a great opportunity for our country.

In both lines of research and production and in terms of precision medicine and digitization we are presenting proposals, which proves the conviction of our companies about the need and the opportunity that lies ahead and about our commitment to work with the Administration for the good of patients and the promotion of the productive model of our country.

*Juan Lopez-Belmonte He is president of Farmaindustria.