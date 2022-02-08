Mission Impossible 7 and 8 would mark the “culmination” of the saga in addition to the farewell of Ethan Hunt

It seems that the crazy stunts of Tom Cruise What Ethan Hunt They have an end date. Although Paramount has not yet announced anything official, a new report maintains that Mission Impossible 7 Y Mission Impossible 8 they would seek to fire the protagonist of this saga.

Specifically, according to Variety, currently Paramount’s plan would be that “the seventh and eighth films (of Mission Impossible) serve as a farewell for the character of Cruise’s Ethan Hunt”. In fact, the report says that one of his sources would have indicated that the next tapes of Mission Impossible They would also be a “culmination” of the entire saga.

Although there is no clear reason for this idea of ​​ending the popular franchise of Mission Impossiblethe Variety report implies that the cost of the series could be a factor. Note that apparently Paramount and Skydance Media paid $290 million dollars to do Mission Impossible 7. A figure that not only exceeds the budget of Mission Impossible- Falloutbut it would also have exceeded by “tens of millions of dollars” what both companies wanted to spend on the film.

That hefty budget would have obviously been affected by the filming of the film in the context of the pandemic and his work in real locations, however, Variety says that Cruise’s eagerness to perform risky stunts would also be a factor.

“These stunts are part of the franchise’s DNA, but they require extensive rehearsal and security efforts, and have become increasingly expensive to film,” the report says.

But although Mission Impossible 8 It would be the end of Cruise’s adventures as Ethan Hunt, probably the actor will not reduce his dangerous scenes and will seek to say goodbye with even more surprising tricks in the film that intends to start production in South Africa in the coming days.

After a series of delays, currently Mission Impossible 7 intends to be released in July 2023 while Mission Impossible 8 It would only arrive in June 2024.