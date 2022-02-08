Miley Cyrus endured an abusive relationship with Liam Hemsworth for 10 years, reveals Twitter account

On Tuesday, February 1, the twitter account @milesholy published a thread of several dozen tweets with the story of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who was her husband for a few months.

The plot vindicates the singer, who was harshly criticized when she had a new relationship, for which she was accused of cheating on the actor who, according to the information shown, was controlling, jealous, insecure, misogynistic and even violent.

As of February 3, it had 11,300 retweets and almost 91,000 likes, as well as 8,234 quoted tweets from the initial post alone.

According to information from the account, the protagonist of Hanna Montana met Hemsworth in 2009 when both were selected to participate in the tape ‘The Last Song’ that marked the end of the stage of “Disney girl” for Miley, who was 16 years old ; and the jump to the big screen in the United States for Liam, who was 19.

Their relationship was confirmed months later and had a few episodes where Liam was abusive. In an interview she said that Liam was angry for making him ride his bicycle, which was pink, with flowers and a basket in front; in another interview they gave together he made fun of Miley when she asked him if she liked what she cooked for him.

“That’s not cooking, you just took them out of the can and put them in a pan,” said the actor.

A bumpy road to the altar

After a short separation, in 2012 the ring that the singer was wearing started rumors of an alleged engagement that they confirmed in June for the magazine. folks, she was 19 years old, and started recording a new album with Pharrell Williams and he was 22 and participated in the tape ‘Paranoia’.

Miley had a radical change of look and attributed it to the fact that Liam liked how he looked with short hair. While Liam began to have problems due to his violent attitude that led him to have fights with the paparazzialthough it was also how his party nights ended, in some that the press reported, his brother, Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the ‘Avengers’, was also involved.

According to the interviews cited by the Twitter account, in 2013 Miley wanted to separate from Liam but could not. The singer began taking medication to treat her depression, anxiety and insomnia, although she also continued to drink.

That year, Cyrus premiered ‘Wrecking Ball’, whose video clip included the singer sitting on a totally naked wrecking ball, images for which she received harsh criticism, some questioned her state of mental health. Shortly after the couple separated from her, and the media claimed that Liam had left her because he was ashamed of her and congratulated him for doing so.

“I had to experience having my heart broken to compose ‘Wrecking Ball’, I lived through that pain publicly while being shamed for showing my nudity in the video and breaking the boundaries of sexuality, but I was able to move forward proud of my perseverance,” Miley said. in 2020.

During 2014 and 2015 both were involved in several relationships, although the music that Cyrus made continued to talk about how difficult it was to break up, how he had to take drugs to withstand Liam’s mood swings, although he was still afraid of not to be with him. By the end of that year they resumed their relationship again and Miley moved with Liam to Malibu.

However, Hemsworth continued to have a life of parties and excesses while the singer decided to take a break from music to focus on the relationship, although in different interviews she assured that she did not want to lose herself in another person. However, to record her next album “Younger Now” she chose to do it more simply and from her house to spend more time with her partner, in addition, her performances became more sober.

In 2018 the relationship seemed to fall apart again, however, a fire that destroyed the house of both, led the couple to make the decision to marry in a secret ceremony on December 24, when they had already known each other for 10 years. She was 26 years old.

Over the next several months, the two would give interviews and discuss differing expectations for their relationship. Hemsworth wanted children and Cyrus was determined not to be the “typical wife”.

Miley Cyrus had considered getting sober, but Liam’s lifestyle didn’t allow it.

In June 2019, both filed for divorce and the press attacked the singer, claiming that she had cheated on the actor, although her next relationship began two months after divorcing.