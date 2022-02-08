“Milestone of Cuban medicine”: Doctors remove a breast tumor from a 49-day-old baby

Although it was a benign tumor, due to the compression on the vital organs of the baby, its behavior was that of a malignant tumor, the doctors indicated.

Havana, Feb 8 (EFE).- A Cuban medical team successfully removed a breast tumor that complicated vital functions of a 49-day-old baby, Official media reported this Monday.

The intervention that saved the life of Annaliewho suffered a cardiac arrest due to the teratoma, was a “milestone of Cuban medicine,” according to the official digital media Cubadebate.

The problem was discovered when the patient arrived at the José Luis Miranda children’s hospital in Villa Clara (center of the country) due to a possible contagion by COVID-19 and respiratory problems were discovered.

Various tests, from X-rays to an echocardiogram and an ultrasound, showed that the baby had a teratoma that “compressed vital structures such as the heart, the respiratory tract and the large blood vessels located in the center of the chest.”

Neonatal patient operated on for a mediastinal teratoma at the "José Luis Miranda" Pediatric Hospital in Villa Clara recovers satisfactorily. This surgical procedure is performed in this type of patient for the first time in Villa Clara and in Cuba.

It was “a benign tumor that, due to the compression it carried out on vital organs, behaved as malignant,” summarized the neonatal surgeon and head of that service for the center of Cuba, Abel Armenteros.

The local medical team was reinforced with two experts from Havana -since transferring the patient was too risky- and the minor underwent emergency surgery.

The operation, which lasted an hour and a half, was completed successfully and the postoperative complex, with antibiotics and “extreme care” in the intensive care unit, is evolving favorably.

According to the official newspaper Granmathe director of the children’s hospital, Jesús Sánchez Pérez, assured that the evolution of the baby, fifteen days after the intervention, is “very positive”.