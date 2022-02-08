Medicine promotes migration to Ocotlán of students from other states of Mexico

Decisions.- With the first generation of medicine from the Centro Universitario de la Ciénega (CUCI), which opened its doors in the 2021 B cycle, foreign students from different states such as Baja California and Chiapas migrated to Ocotlán to begin their studies.

Dayana Damián Mendoza and Jorge Alexis Castañeda are two of the foreign students of the CUCI Surgeon and Midwifery Degree, who since the beginning of the semester in August 2021 settled in the municipality despite the digital modality of the classes.

On the one hand, Dayana, 18 years old, arrived from Los Cabos San Lucas, Baja California Sur accompanied by her mother and father to rent the three in Ocotlán and thus stay together during her daughter’s career.

“My older brothers have already flown out of the nest, so only I am left, that’s why my parents decided to come with me,” explained Dayana.

On the other hand, Jorge, 25 years old, comes from Ensenada, Baja California and opted to rent in the same way in Ocotlán. He comments that since last year he has stayed in the municipality and already considers it his main home, so he intends to visit his family once or twice a year.

For the first generation of the bachelor’s degree, there was no admission exam nor were there direct applicants, so the 30 selected places were able to enter due to available space when they changed their affiliation to the CUCI.

Dayana’s first option was the Autonomous University of Nayarit, however, due to the strike situation, she was unable to process her access, later she opted for the University Center for Health Sciences (CUCS), but was not admitted, so that when carrying out procedures in CUCI, she was selected.

“I fought until the last moment to find something and thank God here we are, I was one of the lucky 30 places,” said Dayana.

Jorge’s case was similar, since he applied to the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), then to the CUCS and lacked a score to be admitted, that’s how he made the change and joined the group.

“At the end of the day I wanted to be a doctor, so I didn’t care where I was going to be, I put in paperwork to see if I could stay here and that’s how it was,” said Jorge Alexis.

Jorge shared that since he was a child he knew he wanted to be a doctor because he accompanied his mother to receive medical care and was constantly surrounded by doctors: “I always told him that I was going to be the one to help him get well.”

In Dayana’s case, although her father is also a doctor, she was torn between studying music and medicine at first.

Jorge works part-time online at a US company to support himself, he says that one of the biggest challenges of living alone in a place unknown to him is finding time to shop and cook, so he mostly resorts to fast food, this because of the responsibility of working and studying at the same time.

Both students consider that there are cultural differences, although it is the same country, such as the constant debate between whether “lunch” or “cake” is correct. As well as the treatment of the people from Ocotlen, who apparently from Dayana are warm compared to Los Cabos.

“The people of Jalisco are very warm, when I arrived in Ocotlán I was walking down the street and people said to everyone ‘Good morning, good afternoon,’ it was something I was not used to in Cabos,” said Dayana.

So far, according to Jorge, medical students share practical laboratories with the Chemist-Pharmacist-Biologist career and continue to wait for the completion of the construction of their classrooms on campus.

With the new Regional Hospital of Ocotlán and the medical career at CUCI, it is expected that an impact will be generated in the quality of public health in the region.