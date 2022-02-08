Matrix Resurrections. Warner sued for streaming movie

Editorial Mediotiempo and AFP

Mexico City / 07.02.2022 21:22:38





A co-producer of the feature film “Matrix Resurrections” is suing the group in US courts Warner Bros. arguing breach of contract, after the studio decided to release the film on a streaming platform at the same time as in theaters.

The lawsuit filed in the city of The Angels (western United States) by entertainment group Village Roadshow alleges the studio changed the release date of Matrix Resurrections to generate more subscriptions on HBO Max, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Despite knowing very well that could affect box office receipts of the film and would deprive Village Roadshow any economic advantage that WB and its affiliates would enjoy,” the lawsuit states.

It is the latest chapter in a growing battle between those who want to profit from theatrical releases. and Hollywood studios that want to ramp up their streaming services.

This action follows the lawsuit already made and publicly announced by Scarlett Johansson against the studios Disney for loss of income due to the film It was broadcast on the Disney + platform when it was still being screened in theaters.

WarnerMedia, the entertainment conglomerate from which Warner Bros. is affiliated exhibited its 2021 catalog on HBO Max, as Hollywood deals with the covid-19 pandemic and closed theaters.

“Matrix resurrections” is the fourth release in the plot starring Keanu Reeves. As of early February, it had grossed some $37 million at the North American box office.

The first version of the story “Matrix“, launched in 1999, entered 172 million dollars.

​