Marvel forces Gamora to delete video for having Guardians of the Galaxy 3 spoilers

The actress Zoë Saldanawho personifies Gamora in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy recently got into a slight conflict with Marvelas he shared a video on his social networks where he is seen drinking mate and reading the script for Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Although, the famous quickly lowered the video, because that is how the directors of the company would have requested, there were some netizens who managed to save the original video, where the script is read very little, although none have rescued important fragments of what is written.

This note may contain spoilers

In the original video you can see Zoe Saldana having her drinkwhile he has a folder in front of him, quite thick, and right away he begins to leaf through it and in it you can see some calendars, possibly from ye productionl movie script highlighted by colors, which could indicate that each color indicates the dialogues of each of the characters in the film.

Let us remember that in this film they will participate again Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Dave Bautista as Drax, and Vin Diesel voicing Groot. Each one could have a color in the script, among them, Gamora could be green, in the script the colors are seen yellow, white and purpleto name a few.

It should be noted that after downloading the publication, Zoe Saldana shared the video again on her social networksalthough this time covering the folder and accompanied by a text where she asked them to focus on the mate that she was drinking, well, let’s remember that It is not the first time that she shares her love of drinking mate.

“I had to delete it for Marvel Security. Now that I’ve covered up what they didn’t want you to see, let’s focus on the mate”wrote the actress to accompany her publication that so far has more than 40 thousand reactions.

“It’s not me reaching out…trying to get some,” “Drinking a mate, on the set of Avengers”“I love it so much that you drink some mates while you work”, “This video is my new religion”, “Gamora drinking Mate at a mate Amanda. I cry excited”, “I love to see you drink matewhile I also drink mate”, are some of the comments from Internet users.

Notably Filming for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 begins in November 2021 and it is expected to end this 2022, since the scheduled date for the premiere, According to the trilogy’s director, James Gunn, is for May 5, 2023.