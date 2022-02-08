Mark Walhberg wants to make a sequel to one of his most popular movies

Mark Wahlberg revealed that he would love to do a sequel to The Winner (The Fighter, 2010), the movie he directed David O. Russell. It was nominated for seven awards Oscarand ended up winning two of them.

“I’m probably getting older now. But I always felt that you couldn’t make a movie about Mickey Ward without showing the Arturo Gatti trilogy, which were some of the best fights.” commented.

“I was never really in the sequel business. I am always looking for the following. But if the audience really wants it and really loves it, then I’d be willing to do it again.” closed the actor.

The film introduced us to Dicky Eklund (Christian Bale)a rather conflicted but talented boxer who tries to redeem himself while training his younger brother, Micky Ward (Wahlberg). In the past, he had been the pride of his town, but drugs and crime led him astray.

