Mark Wahlberg explains why he doesn’t play superheroes

Actor Mark Wahlberg has made plenty of action movies, but he doesn’t want to jump into the big superhero franchises.

Mark Wahlberg is about to be released Uncharted, a film that will adapt the famous action video game saga. He will play Victor Sullivanwhile his co-star Tom Holland will be Nathan Drake and together they will live a great adventure.

In a recent interview promoting this film, they asked Mark Wahlberg if you would like to play a superhero like Tom Holland What is it spider-man at Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. This is how the actor replied:

«I like them enough, I’m not one of those purists who say: Oh, this is not cinema. I think the public decides and obviously they have been very successful. It’s just that for me personally, as an actor, it would be very difficult for me to walk out of my trailer with a cape on and a spandex suit… But you never know: maybe the right part will come! We’ll see.”

So the actor leaves a door open and now that Marvel Studios needs big stars for its Cinematic Universe to fill the gap left by Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans or Scarlett Johanssonit may be the great opportunity to Mark Wahlberg. Which Marvel or DC Comics character would you like me to play? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

What is your new movie about?

Uncharted will tell us about the adventures of a young treasure hunter named Nathan Drake (Tom Holland)who claims to be a descendant of the English corsair Francis Drake. he will meet Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) who will become their mentor, while they face some dangerous characters like Moncada (Antonio Banderas) Y Braddock (Tati Gabrielle). The film tries to replicate the essence of video games and that is why they have copied some of its mythical action scenes.

the premiere of Uncharted It will be February 11, 2022.