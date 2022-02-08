Mark Wahlberg does not want to do superhero movies and this is his curious reason

Mark Wahlberg has revealed the curious reason for which he has not played a superhero in any of the major movie sagas of Marvel or DC, which currently rule the box office and generate millions of dollars in revenue. Wahlberg, synonymous with glory in action movies, has explained that it is the wardrobe that this type of hero usually wears on the big screen. She hates lycra and leggings, as well as capes. Yes, he has confirmed it to pop cinema (he comic book).

Mark Wahlberg, who stars Uncharted, the adaptation of the successful series of Naughty Dog games for PlayStation, has confirmed in an interview that dressing up as a superhero has never attracted him and hence his refusal to be part of sagas such as those of Marvel and DC. “I like them enough, I’m not one of those purists who says ‘Oh, this is not cinema’. I think the public decides and obviously, superhero movies have been very successful, Wahlberg confirmed to pop cinema. “It’s just that in my case, personally, as an actor, I would find it very difficult to walk out of my trailer in a cape and a spandex suit.”admits the protagonist of Transformers: Age of Extinction or The Last Survivor.







There are some actors who hate all the sacrifice that goes into being on one of these big projects, which are crammed full of motion capture suits, green screens and harness stunts. “But having said that, I worked very hard to bring to the screen The 6 million dollar man, which is based on a television series. And it was based on many wishes fulfilled and what this character could do, all based on what they did to him, “admitted the actor, who thinks that this work of fiction is similar to what was seen in a superhero movie.

“ I don’t see myself walking out of my trailer in a lycra suit and a cape.

“But it was something that was grounded in reality and you felt like it would be much more believable and realistic, for me, to be able to play that role, and feel like ‘could do this’in a way that didn’t seem silly to me. But you never know: maybe the time is right! We’ll see“, he concluded in relation to his participation in similar projects. the movie Uncharted It will be released in cinemas in Spain this Friday, February 11.