Marie-Claire | Oscar Awards 2022: 4 nominated films with a luxury wardrobe

On March 27, the ceremony of the Oscars 2022. Despite the significant impact that the coronavirus pandemic had on theater audiences, in the entertainment world the awards ceremony must continue somehow.

Oscar Awards 2022: 4 nominated films with a luxury wardrobe

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has already chosen its candidates, that is why we tell you 4 nominated films that will captivate you with their costumes.

Spencer:

It is a biographical drama film, directed by Paul Larrain and written by Steve Knight. Spencer tells the fictional account of the decisions that led to Diana of Wales to end her marriage to him Prince carlos, and resign from the British royal family. Kristen Stewart stands at the feet of Lady Diaccompanied by Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, Sean Harris and Sally Hawkins.

While the film is a far cry from universally making a splash, there has been high praise for the performance of Kristen Stewart as the Princess of Walesand is probably the favorite to take the Oscar for best actress. Behind the scenes, nominations are also a possibility in areas like production design and costume design.

House of Gucci:

It is a crime drama film directed by ridley scott, based on the book written by Sarah Gay Forden. It tells the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci at the hands of a hitman hired by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. Lady Gaga and Adam Driver star in the film, and accompany them Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

Lady Gaga has possibilities in the category of best actress, while it is possible that Jared Leto was nominated in the category of best supporting actor. However, the nominations for best film and best director for Ridley Scott seem unlikely at this stage.

Being the Ricardos:

Directed by Aaron Sorkinsthe film available in Amazon Prime Videoshows a couple trying to stay current in Hollywoodbut fundamentally save your marriage in the U.S of the mid-twentieth century. Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and JK Simmonstells the relationship between the stars of the classic American sitcom of the 1950s “I Love Lucy”, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

The academy has long been a great admirer of the writing of Aaron Sorkins, nominating him several times. On this occasion, the nominations correspond to Nicole Kidman as best actress for her portrayal of Lucille Ball.

Cruella:

It is a crime drama film based on the character Cruella de Vil of the novel “101 Dalmatians” of of dodie smithand in its 1961 animated film adaptation produced by Disney. Directed by Craig Gillespie and starring Emma Stonetells the story of Cruella in the 70s during the London punk-rock movement.

The film revolves around Stella Miller, an aspiring fashion designer, as she explores her path to becoming a notorious emerging fashion designer, known as Cruella de Vil.

At the 94th Academy Awards, Cruella is nominated for Best Costume Design.

