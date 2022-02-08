Manzana. They present the new original series that arrive on Apple TV +

Year after year, streaming platforms seek to establish their original proposals as the most important area of ​​their content grid. Competition between them for the greatest number of users has generally resulted in unique proposals, more diverse and based on original stories seen from angles little explored by television and entertainment.

Little by little, Apple’s streaming platform, Apple TV +, has been making its way over other alternatives thanks to its focus on original content. According to the metrics provided by JustWatch, During 2021 Apple TV + increased its market in the United States by 2%, which is definitely beneficial for the platform, however, and despite the fact that it is within the top 10 on a continental level, it still remains well below other services such as Netflix , Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney Plus.

With this in mind, AppleTV+ gave rise to the presentation of its most recent original proposals through the presentation Winter Apple TV+ TCA 2022, which is carried out in collaboration with the Television Critics Association (TCA), an association of critics and journalists who are in charge of covering the latest television proposals where, of course, the platforms reign.

AppleTV+ organized the presentation of six different panels in which more details of the next releases of the platform were revealed. In each of these panels, a space was offered for actresses, actors, producers, directors and screenwriters to answer questions from journalists and share a little about the production process and what will arrive on Apple’s streaming platform during the first semester of 2022.

“Television has changed a lot. The most important thing we have now is the possibility of creating very different products and being able to explore very diverse narrative genres in a way and depth that 25, 30 years ago nobody would have been interested in investing in because of the way television was perceived. I feel like now it’s a place you go to if you want to dare things, explore genres and work with amazing people. It has changed a lot,” he explained. ben stiller, who participated in the Severance panel, a series he directs for Apple TV +.

The series that were presented during the conferences and that will reach the Apple TV + streaming platform are:

The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Dominique Fishback and Cynthia Kaye Mcwilliams and inspired by the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley, the series focuses on the figure of Ptolemy Grey, a sick man forgotten by his family and friends who, due to loneliness, descends to a journey of reunions, truths and new paradigms. It will premiere on March 11, 2022.

The afterparty. This suspenseful comedy centers on a murder that takes place during a high school reunion. The events are experienced through the eyes of eight central characters with particular narrative and visual styles. It premiered on January 28, 2022.

magic johnson. This documentary chronicles the most significant moments in the life of super athlete Earvin Johnson, better known as “Magic.” In each of the four parts of the documentary, Johnson will explore through interviews, statements and videos the most defining actions of his basketball career. It will premiere in April 2022.

WeCrashed. Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, founders of the WeWork concept, in this limited series that will focus on the rise and fall of the corporate model. The series will be available on Apple TV + from March 18, 2022.

Shining Girls. Elisabeth Moss plays the leading role, as “Kirby”, director and producer in this dramatic series in which the narrative engine is a crime and murder. Moss leads an impressive cast that includes Jamie Bell, Wagner Moura, Phillipa Soo, Chris Chalk, Amy Brenneman, among others. The premiere is scheduled for April 29, 2022.

severity. Concerned about exploring the concept of balance between work and life outside of it, Dan Erickson joins Ben Stiller and present “Severance”, the series that pushes the concept of “separation” to the limit by surgically dividing the memories of the employees of a company between what happens at work and in their personal lives. It will premiere on February 18.

