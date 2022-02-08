List of nominees for the Oscars

List of nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards, it was announced Tuesday.

Best Picture: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog ”, “West Side Story”.

Direction: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”; Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”; Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”; Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”; Steven Spielberg, “Westside Story.”

Actor: Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick…Boom!”; Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of McBeth.”

Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Supporting Actor: Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”; JK Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”; Kodi Smit-McFee, “The Power of the Dog.”

Supporting Actress: Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”; Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”; Judi Dench, “Belfast”; Kristen Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”; Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard.”

Cinematography: “Dune”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Tragedy of McBeth”, “West Side Story”.

Adapted script: “CODA”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “The Lost Daughter”, “The Power of the Dog”.

Original script: “Belfast”, “Don’t Look Up”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “The Worst Person in the World”.

Original Music: “Don’t Look Up”, Nicholas Britell; “Dune”, Hans Zimmer; “Charm”, Germaine Franco; “Parallel Mothers”, Alberto Iglesias; “The Power of the Dog”, Johnny Greenwood.

Original Song: “Be Alive” by “King Richard”, Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; “Two little caterpillars” from “Encanto”, Lin-Manuel Miranda; “Down to Joy” from “Belfast”, Van Morrison; “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell; “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”, Diane Warren.

Costume Design: “Cruella”, “Cyrano”, “Dune”, “Nighmare Alley”, Luis Sequeira; “West Side Story”.

Visual effects: “Dune”, “Free Guy”, “No Time to Die”, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, “Spider Man: No Way Home”.

Short Film: “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”, “The Dress”, “The Long Goodbye”, “On My Mind”, “Please Hold”.

Animated short film: “Affairs of the Art”, “Beast”, “Boxballet”, “Robin Robin”, “The Windshield Wiper”.

Documentary short film: “Audible”, “Lead Me Home”, “The Queen of Basketball”, “Three Songs for Benazir”, “When We Were Bullies”.

Documentary feature film: “Ascension”, “Attica”, “Flee”, “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”, “Writing with Fire”.

International Feature Film: “Drive My Car” (Japan), “Flee” (Denmark), “The Hand of God” (Italy), “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan), “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway).

Edition: “Don’t Look Up”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “The Power of the Dog”, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”.

Animated film: “Encanto”, “Flee”, “Luca”, “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines”, “Raya and the Last Dragon”.

Production Design: “Dune”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Tragedy of McBeth”, “West Side Story”.

Makeup and hairstyle: “Coming 2 America”, “Cruella”, Dune”, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, “House of Gucci”.

Sound: “Belfast”, “Dune”, “No Time to Die”, “The Power of the Dog”, “West Side Story”.