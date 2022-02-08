Let’s adorn our skin with scents, let’s talk about niche perfumes

The sense of smell is expert in that of teleport us. And I don’t just mean somewhere physical. Nothing of that. The smells have the ability to make us travel through time at moments, to allow us the possibility of remembering sensations, and even of approaching and having present, or closer, some people. And in this context in which aromas they are filled with power, let’s talk about niche perfumes. Those for which lovers of the most special fragrances investigate nonstop in order to get hold of pleasant scents, but, above all, distinguished. We have spoken with Carmen Requena, an expert in beauty and perfumery; who has told us about these exclusive products that, apparently, are not available to all customers. Well, only the most demanding will know where to get these perfumes full of magic and stories.

In addition to travel, fragrances stimulate us and help improve our state, and even get out of contexts of stress. A world without smells would probably be boring, and somewhat colder.

To get into the matter, together with Carmen, thanks to whom I met some years ago names of some of the most recognized niche perfume houses worldwide. We put on the table denominations like Francis Kurkdjian, Nishane, Goutal, Juliette has a gun, or Montale. In addition, she wanted to expand that small list with the houses Lubin, Lorenzo Villoresi and Obvious. All special for different reasons, and to take into account, of course.

«The niche perfume brands that we are going to discover throughout this conversation belong to different eras. Since a true niche is not, contrary to what we might think, something exclusively of our time, “says Carmen. She, from her unique and truly special beauty center located in the Cordoba town of Montilla (C. Herradores, 4, 14550 Montilla, Córdoba), works with houses that are difficult to find in any city in our country. Belonging to the niche perfumery, among other beauty. If we ask her about the true meaning of ‘niche perfume’, she expresses the following: “A niche perfume is the freest and most authentic expression of a perfumer’s creation. niche perfumes, indie, or also known as author perfumes, are born under the premise of inspiration and the search and use of the best raw materials». And as for the profile of those who consume these truly luxury products, according to Carmen’s experience and knowledge, they are those customers who most value quality, authenticity and, above all, exclusivity. “They are curious people with an extraordinary sense of the true luxury of wearing these creations”.

Beyond the massive launches of perfumery that arrive under the condition imposed by fashion, the niche perfume is not “directed”. In fact, most of them are not even specifically differentiated between masculine or feminine.

Like the big fashion houses, exclusive fragrance firms are made up of an inspiring story behind them and are never associated with an advertising campaign. Details that Carmen points out and exemplifies through a very common situation among those who consume unconventional fragrances. «The person who wears an author’s perfume is used to hearing: “You smell so good! What perfume are you wearing?”, and will never hear “Oh!

As for the seal of each perfume, it is printed by the character of the author himself. «His preferences and experiences, his artistic evolution and the place where he develops and makes a career. Thus we can find brands with a marked oriental seal, others that follow the tradition of western perfumery; brands whose philosophy is associated with environmentalism… and as much variety as diverse are the personalities of its creators».

During our conversation, we also wanted to talk about personalities and celebrities who use niche perfumery, or flee from more conventional fragrances. Carmen, who has an answer for everything, asked me: “What could Queen Marie Antoinette and Grace Kelly have in common? In 1784 Pierre Francois Lubin became an apprentice to celebrated perfumer Jeannette Louis Fargeon, the perfume purveyor of Marie Antoinette. The interpretation of the queen’s perfume continues to this day with Black Jade.”

On the other hand, providing more examples to argue the number of examples that exist, he provided: «In 1955 the heirs of Lubin counted on Henri Giboulet to pay homage to the most elegant beauty: Grace Kelly, creating Gin Fizz. The perfume that they say she was wearing when Rainier asked her to marry him. And if we ask him about the importance of choosing the perfect perfume for each moment…

“I must be the most unusual perfume adviser you’ve ever met! There are those who defend the use of the same perfume always, at all times and occasions because they consider it part of themselves, as an extension of their personality. There are those who use perfume as the perfect accessory and thus, change their fragrance in the same way that they wear jeans or a ‘dress’, depending on the occasion.

I, particularly, understand perfume in a therapeutic way, I let myself be carried away by my mood or even by the light of the day. In short, a perfume is something that always helps us feel better.

But, as you can imagine, not all countries are up to date when it comes to niche perfumery, nor are consumers equally distributed throughout the world. Nothing of that. “France and Italy are the cradle of niche perfume and its main market, but borders do not exist when searching for and enjoying these creations.”

Lastly, we wanted to dig in and poke around a bit: what do celebrities smell like? Carmen, once again, surprised me and revealed to us that Brad Pitt is faithful to Musk by Lorenzo Villoresi, Sara Carbonero is faithful to Un Matin D’orange by Goutal, George Clooney wears Green Irish Tweed by Creed.